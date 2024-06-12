Join BioVie’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on June 26

CARSON CITY, Nev., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI), (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on June 26, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.



The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, who will share insight into the Company’s pipeline of late-stage clinical programs targeting unmet medical needs in neurodegeneration and liver disease.

BioVie’s lead asset, bezisterim (formerly NE3107), has demonstrated the ability to modulate TNFα production, leading to significant clinical improvements. Patients treated with bezisterim experienced reduced inflammation and insulin resistance, improved motor control and "morning on" symptoms in Parkinson's disease (PD), enhanced cognition and function with lowered amyloid β and p-tau levels, and better brain imaging scans in Alzheimer's disease (AD), as well as reduced DNA methylation levels.

The Company’s strategic priorities include launching a Phase 2b trial for Parkinson's in Fall 2024, initiating a Phase 3 trial for Alzheimer's in mid-2025 with a new once-daily formulation of bezisterim, continuing partnering discussions for bezisterim's geographic rights, and commencing an ascites Phase 3 trial upon identifying a suitable partner.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company’s drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFκB (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of AD and PD. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our pre-clinical or clinical studies and to obtain approval for our product candidates, our ability to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

