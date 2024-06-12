Expion360 to Present at the Noble Capital Virtual TMT Conference on Wednesday June 26, 2024

REDMOND, Ore., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, will attend the Noble Capital Virtual TMT Conference being held virtually June 26 - 27, 2024.



Expion360 Chief Executive Officer Brian Schaffner will host a presentation and conduct virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss its expanding new products and technologies initiatives, including the recently launched Edge™ battery, next generation Group 27 and GC2 series batteries and Home Energy Storage Solutions, and expanding market presence including the recently announced online retail partnership with Tractor Supply Company.

Noble Capital Virtual TMT Conference

Date: June 26 - 27, 2024

Location: Virtual

Attendees: CEO Brian Schaffner

Presentation Time: Wednesday June 26, 2024, at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT

Format: Virtual 1x1’s and Presentations

Conference Website: Click here

The Company’s presentation can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast links available on the Expion360 investor relations website at https://investors.expion360.com/.

For more information on the Noble Capital Virtual TMT Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Expion360 management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to XPON@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

For more information about Expion360 and its range of products, please visit www.expion360.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

Edge, VHC, Vertical Heat Conduction and SmartTalk are trademarks of Expion360.

© 2024 Expion360. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" and should be evaluated as such. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility,” “believe,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” and "anticipate," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s anticipated timing of commercial availability of its products on Tractor Supply’s website and beliefs about its customer base and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Brian Schaffner, CEO

541-797-6714

Email Contact

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

XPON@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us