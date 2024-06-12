Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative Awards Job Order Contracting Consultant and Software Solution Solicitation to Gordian

Greenville, SC, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, today announced it has received an award from the Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative (IPHEC) for Job Order Contracting (JOC) Consulting and Software Solutions. This award is set to revolutionize the way construction projects are managed across all 13 state universities and up to 41 community colleges in Illinois. The award period is March 4, 2024 through March 3, 2029, with the option of renewal to extend the expiration date to March 3, 2034.

"We are thrilled to partner with IPHEC and bring the benefits of Job Order Contracting Solutions to higher education institutions across Illinois," said Ammon Lesher, Chief Operating Officer of Gordian. "Our JOC solutions are designed to streamline the construction process, reduce administrative burden and help these colleges and universities focus on their primary mission – education."

Job Order Contracting is a unique, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) procurement process that helps campus leaders complete many repair, maintenance, renovation and straightforward new construction projects through a competitively awarded contract. Through the award of solicitation IPHEC2442, members of IPHEC can hire Gordian to implement and support best-in-class JOC programs. Gordian’s JOC programs are proven to help higher education institutions across the U.S. expedite campus improvements and address maintenance backlogs, ultimately improving the campus experience for both students and staff.

"We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of this award," added Lesher. "This is an opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of JOC solutions on a large scale, and we hope it will encourage other states to explore how this method can benefit their educational institutions."

Gordian’s award from IPHEC serves as a benchmark for other institutions seeking to optimize construction project delivery and enhance their campus communities. For more information about Gordian and its JOC solutions in Illinois, please visit Gordian's website.

