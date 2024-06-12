Global De-bondable Adhesives Industry Report 2024, with Case Studies on ATSP Innovations, Conagen and Lumina

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global De-bondable Adhesives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

De-bondable adhesives are defined as adhesives that enable the disassembling of parts and components or detaching the adhesive product from the skin in healthcare applications by facilitating adhesive de-bonding on demand through the application of an external stimulus.



With the rising need for sustainable practices such as recycling and reusing materials across diverse end-use industry applications, the need to de-bond materials, components, and parts is paramount. Furthermore, temporary disassembly of components for maintenance and repair using damage-free and less tedious disassembly processes is also a growing trend. De-bondable adhesive technologies are vital enablers in achieving these industry and consumer goals.

As a result, R&D initiatives target the development of de-bonding technologies and methods, such as ultrasound, UV light, electrical, thermal, chemical, laser, and magnetic. A fast-growing consumer population is driving demand across various industries, including consumer electronics and electrical appliances, automotive and transportation, packaging, and healthcare, contributing to the robust use of

de-bondable adhesive applications.



This analysis covers the demand outlook for de-bondable adhesives across consumer electronics and electrical appliances, packaging, healthcare, automotive and transportation, construction, textiles, military, and energy and other industrial end-use applications (e.g., solar PV, wind energy, semiconductor, and industrial machinery applications combined). It also discusses the main de-bonding stimuli used, such as UV-light, thermal, electrical, chemical, magnetic, ultrasound, and laser.



The demand outlook for de-bondable adhesives is dynamic, given the growing requirements discussed for each end-use industry application, volume consumption share, global volume consumption, and revenue forecast estimates.

Company Coverage:

ATSP Innovations

Conagen, Inc.

Lumina

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Industry Segmentation

Value Chain

De-bondable Adhesives by De-bonding Mechanism and Stimuli Used

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Summary of the Main Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast Assumption Factors

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Average Price Forecast

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Trends by End-use Industry

Percent Volume by End-use Industry

Adhesive Product Manufacturers and End-use Applications

Case Studies:

Case Study - Conagen, Inc. Developing De-bondable Adhesives that Meet Diverse Industrial Applications

Case Study - ATSP Innovations Entering the Industry with Transferable Technology First Developed for High-tech Applications

Case Study - Lumina Adhesives AB Meeting the Unique Needs of the Healthcare Industry

Product Development Challenges and Opportunities

Developing De-bondable Adhesives for Automotive and Transportation Applications

Developing De-bondable Adhesives for Wind Energy

Developing De-bondable Adhesives for Packaging

Developing De-bondable Adhesives for Consumer Electronics and Electrical Appliances

Developing De-bondable Adhesives for Textiles

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnering for Technology Development and Implementation

Growth Opportunity 2: Inorganic and Organic Growth Strategy Implementation

Growth Opportunity 3: Expansion into Allied Industry Verticals Through Product and Technology Development

