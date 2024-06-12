Stillwater Gaming & CasinoTrac Expand Again at Tahoe Nugget Casino

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that the Tahoe Nugget Casino, located in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, will soon have its CasinoTrac casino management system installed.



Stillwater Gaming owns and operates multiple casino properties throughout Nevada, in Churchill and Lyon counties and the Carson Valley. These locations feature slot machines, entertainment, hotels, bars, and restaurants.

“We are excited again to be the system of choice for Stillwater Gaming as they continue their expansion into the Lake Tahoe area,” said Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc.

“When I think about CasinoTrac, I see great value. The system is developed and supported by professionals who are truly focused on the end user – casino guests.” Said Scott Tate, Stillwater Gaming, LLC. “I am impressed with the stability of the CasinoTrac system as we have utilized in many of our casinos. Additionally, I particularly like the fact that Table Trac is a company dedicated completely to gaming systems. That focus appears to be what drives the quality of the system and the culture of the Table Trac Team.”

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems and software. CasinoTrac CMS is operational in more than 300 casinos and 41 Native American tribes across 13 countries, including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



