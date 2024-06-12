Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market Forecast to 2030, Featuring Barco, Dolby Laboratories, Waves Audio and Sennheiser Electronic

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) and End Use Industries (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Gaming, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa 3D audio market was valued at US$ 479.24 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,228.12 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Proliferation of Gaming Industry Fuels the Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market



The use of advanced technologies such as head-related transfer functions (HRTF) is growing in the media & entertainment industry. Players in the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market are working on merging the HRTF technology for improved user experience. When watching movies on smartphones with earphones, 3D audio is more immersive than 2D audio. In the film industry, HRTF integration simulates 3D audio when mirrored sounds reach the ears from multiple directions through various speakers located on all four sides of a space.

The HRTF is implemented for a wide range of sound devices, including headphones, to provide a distinct surround sound impression. Consumers are increasingly interested in installing home theater systems that take advantage of the experience offered by HRTF. A certification called Dolby Digital is given to consumers using HRTF, which is based on surround sound effects. HRTF processing is also emulated using software without the use of any external hardware to produce surround sound.



Furthermore, headphone manufacturers are investing in products that integrate HRTF technology to provide users with the greatest 3D auditory environment. In January 2023, JBL expanded its new JBL Quantum Series headsets. After the success of its first wireless gaming headset-the JBL Quantum TWS, the company also launched the next installment in the series-the JBL Quantum TWS Air. Therefore, the constant rise in use of HRTF in media & entertainment sector fuels the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market growth.



Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market Overview



A 3D audio sound system is an acoustic system utilized to provide sound in a three-dimensional space to the users. The 3D audio effect is a pattern of different sound effects constructed by 3D speaker arrays, stereo speakers, headphones, and surround-sound speakers. These systems are installed in an extensive range of applications, such as mobile devices, gaming consoles, AR/VR-based audio systems, home theater systems, etc. In addition, industries such as automobiles, consumer electronics, and media & entertainment are implementing 3D audio systems to offer enhanced 3D sound experience and real-time visualization to its users.



The continuous developments in the media & entertainment sector and the introduction of modern AV technologies fuel the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market growth. The 3D audio manufacturers are focusing on the incorporation of sound-mix technology in hardware to offer enhanced music (sound) to listeners in a 3D space. Also, the proliferation of the gaming industry is boosting the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market. Moreover, the growing inclination toward online 3D music streaming offers a lucrative opportunity to the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market players.





Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market Segmentation



The Middle East & Africa 3D audio market is segmented into component, end use industries, and country.

Based on component, the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on end use industries, the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, media and entertainment, gaming, and others. The media and entertainment segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on country, the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The UAE dominated the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market in 2022.

Barco NV, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Waves Audio Ltd., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG are some of the leading companies operating in the Middle East & Africa 3D audio market.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 479.24 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2030 1228.12 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in use of HRTF in Media & Entertainment Sector

5.1.2 Proliferation of Gaming Industry

5.2 Restraints:

5.2.1 Connectivity Issues and High Overall Costs

5.3 Opportunities:

5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Online 3D Music Streaming

5.3.2 Increasing Importance of Spatial Audio

5.4 Future Trends:

5.4.1 Use of 3D Audio in Podcasts

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. 3D Audio Market -Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2022 - 2030

6.2 Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market Analysis - Component

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software

7.3 Services



8. Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market Analysis - End-Use Industries

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Media and Entertainment

8.4 Gaming

8.5 Others



9. Middle East & Africa 3D Audio Market - Country Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative



11. Company Profiles

Barco NV

Dolby Laboratories Inc

Waves Audio Ltd.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rem4dn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment