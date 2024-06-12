INROADS is excited to announce Keith McLeod of GEICO Joins its National Board of Directors

Atlanta, GA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS is delighted to have INROADS alumnus Keith McLeod join the National Board of Directors. Keith is currently the Senior Director of Marketing Project Management at GEICO. With a comprehensive background spanning finance, media, education, and non-profit industries, Mr. McLeod's expertise and commitment to diversity and inclusion present a significant asset to the board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith McLeod to our National Board of Directors," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO of INROADS, Inc. "Keith's extensive experience in marketing, coupled with his dedication to promoting diversity, aligns perfectly with the INROADS mission. We are excited to leverage his expertise as we continue to empower the next generation of leaders."

Keith has worked at companies including The New York Times, General Electric, Pearson, and Teach for America, focusing primarily on marketing and creative operations, program and project management, digital transformation, process optimization, and strategic delivery.

Throughout his career, Mr. McLeod has demonstrated a passion for driving positive change and providing opportunities for underrepresented individuals. His leadership roles at GEICO and The New York Times have equipped him with invaluable insights into corporate operations and strategic planning, which will be instrumental in guiding INROADS initiatives and expanding its impact nationwide.

"This is a full-circle moment; going from an INROADS intern to an INROADS National Board Member is a dream,” said Keith McLeod. “INROADS mission of empowering underrepresented youth resonates deeply with me, and I am excited to contribute to the organization's efforts in creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce.”

Keith is a graduate of Pace University. He lives in Clarkstown, N.Y., with his wife and two daughters.

