Saudi Arabia Property Management Software Market Projected to Reach USD 94.13 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica, the valuation of the Saudi Arabia property management software market is projected to surpass US$ 94.13 million by 2032, up from US$ 43.37 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The demand for property management software in Saudi Arabia is on the rise, driven by the country's strong economic growth, ambitious Vision 2030 plan, and a young, tech-savvy population. According to a recent study, the residential sector accounts for 55% of the market share, followed by the commercial sector and the industrial sector. Additionally, cloud-based solutions are gaining traction, with 65% of property management companies in Saudi Arabia planning to adopt cloud-based software by 2025, up from the current adoption rate of 35%.

The Saudi Arabian government's Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil, is a significant driver for the property management software market. The plan includes initiatives to develop the real estate sector, such as the creation of the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) and the introduction of a new mortgage law. These initiatives are expected to boost the demand for property management software, as they will facilitate the growth of the real estate sector and increase the number of properties under management. Moreover, the government's focus on digitalization and technology adoption, as outlined in the National Transformation Program 2020, is expected to further drive the demand for property management software. In fact, the government aims to increase the ICT sector's contribution to the GDP from 1.21% in 2020 to 2.24% by 2030.

Demographic Analysis and Challenges in Saudi Arabia Property Management Software Market

The young and tech-savvy population of Saudi Arabia is another key driver for the property management software market. With 70% of the population under the age of 30 and a smartphone penetration rate of 96%, Saudi Arabia has one of the highest rates of technology adoption in the Middle East. This demographic is increasingly demanding digital solutions for managing their properties, whether for personal or investment purposes. A survey conducted by a leading property management software provider revealed that 80% of Saudi Arabian property owners aged between 25 and 40 prefer using software to manage their properties, compared to only 40% of those aged above 50.

Despite the promising growth prospects, the property management software market in Saudi Arabia faces several challenges. One of the main challenges is the need for software solutions to deliver measurable returns and support the country's economic diversification goals. Property management companies are looking for software that can help them streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve tenant satisfaction. According to a survey by a leading consulting firm, 75% of property management companies in Saudi Arabia consider cost reduction and operational efficiency as their top priorities when selecting a software solution. Additionally, data accuracy and security are significant concerns, with 60% of companies citing data protection and privacy as a key challenge in adopting property management software. As the market continues to grow and evolve, software providers will need to address these challenges and deliver solutions that meet the specific needs of the Saudi Arabian market.

Key Findings in Saudi Arabia Property Management Software Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 94.13 Million CAGR 9.36% By Solution Software (63.56%) By Deployment Cloud (62.40%) By Application Tenant Management (25.04%) By End Users Residential Users (54.99%) Top Trends Strong economic growth in Saudi Arabia, fueled by high oil prices and an expanding non-oil sector

Government's Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy, with significant investments in technology and innovation

Young, tech-savvy population in Saudi Arabia increasingly driving demand for property management software Top Drivers Strong economic growth in Saudi Arabia, fueled by high oil prices and an expanding non-oil sector

Government's Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy, with significant investments in technology and innovation

Young, tech-savvy population in Saudi Arabia increasingly driving demand for property management software Top Challenges Ensuring protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) for software companies, as enforcement remains uneven

Need for property management software to deliver measurable returns, boost productivity, and support economic diversification

Addressing data accuracy, business process optimization, and delivering actionable business intelligence through the software

Cloud Ascendancy is Revolutionizing Property Management in Saudi Arabia by Generating Over 62% Market Revenue

The property management software market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing a transformative shift towards cloud deployment, driven by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative. This strategic move is evident as 70% of property management firms have migrated to cloud-based platforms, resulting in an 85% reduction in IT infrastructure costs and a 60% increase in operational efficiency. The appeal of cloud solutions extends to data security, with 78% of users reporting improved safety. Additionally, 90% of large-scale property firms leverage cloud analytics for informed decision-making, while 65% of SMEs have embraced cloud-based systems, highlighting the broad applicability across different business sizes.

The advantages of cloud deployment are further underscored by 50% faster deployment times compared to on-premise solutions and an 82% enhancement in customer satisfaction. Operational reliability has also seen a significant boost, with a 68% reduction in downtime incidents. The remote access capabilities offered by cloud platforms in the property management software market are appreciated by 95% of firms, facilitating better collaboration among stakeholders, as reported by 75% of users. Maintenance management has been streamlined for 89% of companies, while 80% cite improved financial tracking and reporting, and 77% report enhanced scalability. These benefits collectively contribute to an 83% reduction in manual processes and a 72% improvement in tenant communication.

As Saudi Arabia continues to prioritize digital transformation, cloud deployment’s strategic advantages ensure its dominance in the property management market. Real-time data access, which benefits 88% of companies, coupled with higher data accuracy for 66%, enhances lease management efficiency for 84% of firms. The promising outlook is further supported by 79% of property management firms planning to invest more in cloud technologies. This alignment with national objectives underscores the pivotal role of cloud solutions in driving innovation and efficiency in the industry.

Booming Real Estate Market and Urbanization are Giving Impetus to Tenant Management Demand in Property Management Software Market in Saudi Arabia—Rake in 55% Market Revenue

The demand for tenant management through property management software in Saudi Arabia is driven by the booming real estate market and rapid urbanization. This growth is fueled by significant commercial activities and increased competition among major real estate companies like Al Saedan Real Estate and Kingdom Holding Company. Additionally, the urban population in Saudi Arabia is expanding rapidly, creating a strong demand for housing, particularly at the lower end of the market. The government's ambitious plan to build 300,000 housing units over the next five years further underscores the need for efficient property management solutions.

Technological advancements in property management software are also a significant factor. The Saudi property management software market was valued at $37.0 million in 2023 and is expected to grow robustly due to the increasing need for remote property management and advanced construction activities. Modern property management software offers features like personalized online tours, 3D floor plans, and drone footage, which enhance tenant engagement and streamline property marketing. These tools help property managers reduce unnecessary expenditure and improve marketing success, making them indispensable in a competitive market. The integration of SaaS models in property management software also allows for scalable and efficient management of properties, catering to the growing demand for streamlined operations.

Economic and Social Factors

Economic and social factors also play a crucial role in the rising demand for tenant management solutions. The Saudi Arabian furniture market, for instance, is expected to grow from USD 7.22 billion in 2023 to USD 10.20 billion by 2028, driven by increasing real estate development and rising demand for residential properties. This growth in the furniture market indicates a parallel increase in residential property development, necessitating efficient tenant management systems in the Saudi Arabia property management software market. Furthermore, the Saudi car rental and leasing market is projected to grow from USD 2.20 billion in 2024 to USD 3.42 billion by 2029, highlighting the broader economic growth and increased mobility within the kingdom. These economic trends, coupled with the government's initiatives for socio-economic infrastructure development, underscore the need for advanced property management solutions to handle the growing tenant base efficiently.

Residential Users are Largest Revenue Contributors to Property Management Software in Saudi Arabia, Holds Over 54.99% Share

The residential sector in Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leading consumer of property management software due to several key factors. Firstly, the rapid urbanization and population growth, particularly in major cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, have significantly increased the demand for residential properties. The Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market is projected to grow from USD 187.20 billion in 2024 to USD 284.90 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%. This growth is driven by the government's Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to build 300,000 new housing units over the next five years. Additionally, the unmet housing demand currently stands at around 250,000 units, with the highest demand expected from the middle-income group. This surge in residential development necessitates efficient property management solutions to handle the increasing volume of transactions and maintenance needs.

Secondly, the adoption of advanced technologies and the shift towards digital solutions have played a crucial role. The property management software market in Saudi Arabia was valued at $37.0 million in 2021, with a significant portion of this demand coming from the residential sector. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) model has gained popularity due to its flexibility and cost-effectiveness, allowing property managers to remotely oversee operations and enhance tenant satisfaction. Innovations such as RealPage Inc.'s On-Call Live Tours, which offer personalized online tours and interactive 3D floor plans, have further driven the adoption of property management software among residential users. These technological advancements streamline property management processes, making it easier to handle the complexities of large residential portfolios.

Lastly, the economic and demographic factors contribute to the prominence of residential users in the property management software market. With approximately 60% of the Saudi population aged between 16 and 35, there is a substantial demand for affordable housing. The average villa prices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam increased by 6.2%, 6.7%, and 17.4% respectively in 2022, indicating a robust real estate market. Furthermore, the government's initiatives to improve the quality of the urban environment and ensure the stability of residential property values align with the goals of Vision 2030. These factors collectively underscore the importance of efficient property management solutions to cater to the growing and evolving needs of residential users in Saudi Arabia.

Prominent Companies in Property Management Software in Saudi Arabia

The property management software market in Saudi Arabia is characterized by a mix of local and international players. Notable companies include London Computer Systems, Inc., SunSmart Global Inc. Pvt Ltd, and Expert Skill For Information Technology Ltd. These companies are integral to the industry's advancement, leveraging digitalization and SaaS platforms to enhance their offerings. Additionally, RealPage Inc. and Yardi have made significant inroads into the market, with RealPage introducing innovative solutions like On-Call Live Tours, which offer personalized online tours and interactive 3D floor plans.

The competitive landscape in Saudi Arabia's property management software market is dynamic and evolving. Companies are increasingly adopting organic growth strategies such as product development, mergers, and collaborations to secure a solid market position. The market is driven by the rising demand for SaaS models, which offer flexibility and scalability, essential for managing the growing real estate sector in the region. The competitive scenario is further intensified by the entry of global players who bring advanced technologies and innovative solutions, thereby raising the bar for local companies.

Saudi Arabia Property Management Market Key Players

CrayoTech

In4Velocity

Global Creative Concepts Tech Co Ltd.

London Computer Systems

Maisonette

PropertyNet

SolutionDots

Suave Technologies

SunSmart Global

Yardi Systems Inc

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Solution

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Applications

Rental Listings Management

Tenant Management

Maintenance Activities Management

Marketing & Leasing Management

Insurance Management

Tax Management

Billing & Invoicing

Document Management

Reporting & Analytics

Others

By End User

Residential Apartment Buildings Villas/Bungalows Others

Commercial Retail Spaces Office Spaces Hotels Others

Others Property Managers/ Agents Property Investors



By Province

Al-Bahah Province

Al-Jawf Province

Aseer Province

Eastern Province

Ha'il Province

Jizan Province

Madinah Province

Makkah Province

Najran Province

Qassim Province

Riyadh Province

Tabuk Province

Northern Province

