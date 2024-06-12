Five Star Bancorp invests in San Francisco Bay Area expansion strategy by hiring three commercial banking professionals, and receives eight new awards

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), announced the hiring of a team of three seasoned commercial banking professionals in San Francisco to advance the Company’s expansion strategy in the San Francisco Bay Area. This announcement comes ahead of the opening of the Company’s full-service office at 345 California Street, San Francisco, which is expected in the third quarter of 2024. This also comes as the company celebrates numerous awards and recognition.



“We’re pleased to welcome Chris Rudberg, Senior Vice President / Managing Director; Greg Kogan, Senior Vice President / Managing Director; and Desiree Ciochon, Vice President / Senior Relationship Manager. As we expand our team, we continue to provide the San Francisco Bay Area entrepreneurial community with the high-touch and highly personalized concierge banking experience they expect. Our clients can count on our team to listen to and support their interests,” said DJ Kurtze, Senior Vice President / San Francisco Bay Area President.

In 2024, the Company and its employees received numerous awards and recognition. The employee awards include:

Five Star Bank President and CEO, James Beckwith, was listed on the Sacramento Business Journal’s Power 100 List

Senior Vice President / Chief Financial Officer, Heather Luck, received a Sacramento Business Journal C-Suite award

Senior Vice President / Chief Operations Officer & Chief DE&I Officer, Lydia Ramirez, received the National Association of Women Business Owners Outstanding Women Leader’s Executive award

Senior Vice President / Sacramento Valley Market President, Lakhwinder Kaur, received the Sacramento Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business award

Senior Vice President / San Francisco Bay Area President, DJ Kurtze, was listed on the Independent Community Bankers of America 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders awards 2024.



The Company also received these awards:

The 2024 Greater Sacramento Economic Council’s Sustainability Award recognizing Five Star Bank’s support of industry growth in the Greater Sacramento region

The prestigious 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

The S&P Global Market Intelligence 2023 Top 50 Best-Performing Community Banks in the nation, ranking number 20 (banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion).



“These awards are emblematic of Five Star Bank’s recognition as a driving force for economic development, a trusted resource for our customers and a committed advocate for our community. We are humbled and proud of our team’s accomplishments,” said James Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has seven branches in Northern California. For more information visit https://www.fivestarbank.com/ .

Investor Contact:

Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 626-5008

hluck@fivestarbank.com

Media Contact:

Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 284-7827

swetton@fivestarbank.com