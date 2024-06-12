PrimoHoagies CEO Nicholas Papanier, Jr. Named 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Nicholas Papanier, Jr., CEO of PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc., as a 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.



Collectively, the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ nearly 140,000 individuals and generate over $14.6 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 19th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Philadelphia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Philadelphia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Papanier, Jr. began his journey with the family business in 2000 at the first PrimoHoagies franchise location. Rising through the ranks from COO to CEO, he successfully transformed a robust business model into a dynamic franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs nationwide. With a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the company continues to expand, opening new locations across the United States and solidifying its reputation as a leader in the industry.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be elected to the Titan100 Hall of Fame,” says Papanier, Jr. “This incredible recognition is a testament to the collective efforts, unwavering support, and shared vision of my remarkable team, mentors, and peers who have been an integral part of this journey. Thank you, Titan 100, for this prestigious honor. It serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of innovation, leadership, and community in driving positive change and achieving excellence. I am inspired to continue striving for greatness and making meaningful contributions to our industry.”

Papanier, Jr. will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards on September 19th, 2024, at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. The best-kept secret of event spaces, a 12,000 + square-foot multipurpose indoor arena tucked quietly under 95 hosting live-streamed WWE and UFC matches to 76’ers and Flyers fundraising events to private wedding receptions and galas. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid-Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.

