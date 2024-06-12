Mining Remanufacturing Components Market Size is Surpassing USD 5.92 Billion by 2033, Growing at Projected 4% CAGR

Newark, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4 billion in 2023 global mining remanufacturing components market will reach USD 5.92 billion in 2033. Mining remanufacturing components involves restoring used or worn-out mining parts and equipment to return them to like-new condition. This technique is critical for extending component life, decreasing waste, and conserving resources in mining operations. Remanufactured mining components include engines, transmissions, hydraulic cylinders, pumps, valves, and other heavy machinery elements. These components undergo a thorough remanufacturing process involving inspection, disassembly, cleaning, repair, and reassembly to satisfy original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards. Material or design enhancements may also be modified to improve performance and durability. Remanufactured components are critical for preserving operating efficiency while lowering downtime and the expenses of procuring new parts. Furthermore, remanufacturing has environmental benefits, such as reducing the need for new raw materials and reducing waste generation, which helps the mining industry achieve its sustainability goals.



Key Insight of the Global Mining Remanufacturing Components Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region's advanced facilities, technology, and qualified personnel facilitate efficient remanufacturing operations. The booming mining sector in North America creates a large need for remanufacturing components. Innovation and research generate continual improvements in remanufacturing technology and procedures. North America's stringent environmental standards encourage sustainable practices, such as remanufacturing, to reduce waste and environmental damage. The region's well-established manufacturing capabilities, robust mining industry, innovative business climate, regulatory backing, and sustainability commitments contribute to its continued supremacy in the worldwide market.



In 2023, the hydraulic cylinders segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 1.48 billion.



In 2023, the hydraulic excavators segment dominated the market, with a 35% market share and revenue of 1.40 billion.



In 2023, the coal segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42% and revenue of 1.68 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 4% 2033 Value Projection USD 5.92 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Component, Equipment, Industry, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Mining Remanufacturing Components Market Growth Drivers The cost savings offered by remanufacturing components

Advancement in market



Rolls-Royce Power Systems Division has announced opening a new Remanufacturing and Overhaul Centre at its Mtu Aiken location in South Carolina. The new facility is linked to the existing production operations and represents a low-double-digit million-dollar investment. It complements the company's service initiative and sustainability strategy. The new 69,000 square foot (6,400 square metres) facility combines previously outsourced workshop and warehousing operations in-house. It expands them to include remanufacturing and overhaul of MTU Series 2000, Series 4000, and Detroit Diesel 2-Cycle engines and components and internal and external rework services.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Cost savings from remanufacturing components.



Cost savings are a major driver of the rising demand for mining remanufacturing components. Remanufactured components are typically available for a fraction of the cost of new parts, resulting in immediate savings on capital investment for equipment maintenance and repairs. Remanufacturing reduces downtime costs by allowing immediate access to refurbished parts, minimizing the time necessary for repairs and maintenance, and assuring continuous productivity and income. Furthermore, remanufacturing increases the lifespan of mining equipment by refurbishing worn-out components, reducing the need for costly replacements and increasing the return on investment for mining assets. When evaluating the entire cost of ownership, including acquisition, maintenance, and disposal costs, remanufactured components are more cost-effective than new parts. Therefore, the cost savings associated with mining remanufacturing components make them appealing for mining firms, contributing to the market's growth and expansion.



Restraints: Quality concerns.



Material degradation offers a concern since remanufactured components may have encountered corrosion, fatigue, or wear over their lifetime. Some types of degradation may not be completely cured, potentially resulting in performance difficulties or premature failure. Remanufactured differences can alter the component fit, form, and function, resulting in compatibility difficulties or performance variances. Incomplete restoration is an issue because certain defects or flaws in original components may go undetected or unaddressed during remanufacturing. Hidden internal damage or metallurgical changes may go undetected during inspection, jeopardizing component integrity and dependability. Inconsistent quality standards across remanufacturers exacerbate the problem, resulting in variances in quality levels across remanufactured parts. Limited warranty coverage also discourages the use of mining remanufactured components.



Opportunities: Regulatory pressure is boosting environmental sustainability in the mining industry.



Environmental sustainability is a primary driver of the rising demand for mining remanufacturing components. Remanufacturing minimizes the demand for fresh raw materials, preserves finite resources such as metals and minerals, and reduces the environmental impact of mining activities. Remanufacturing, which refurbishes and reuses existing components, also helps to reduce waste output, keeping with the ideals of a circular economy. Furthermore, remanufacturing uses less energy than manufacturing new components, helping to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions connected with production. As a result, increasingly rigorous environmental regulations and rising public awareness of environmental issues would motivate mining businesses to adopt more sustainable practices, driving market expansion over the forecast period.



Challenges: Compatibility and integration challenges.



Mining equipment comprises intricate systems with unique configurations and variations in equipment design, customization, and modifications, which can lead to deviations from standard OEM specifications. This complicates the search for compatible, remanufactured components. Limited availability of compatible parts for older equipment models can result in prolonged downtime and operational disruptions. Additionally, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems is crucial for remanufactured components. However, differences in tolerances, materials, or design features between remanufactured and original components can hinder smooth integration, potentially leading to operational inefficiencies or equipment malfunctions. Therefore, the compatibility and integration challenges will limit the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global mining remanufacturing components market are:



• Atlas Copco

• Caterpillar

• Epiroc

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• JCB

• Komatsu

• Liebherr

• SRC Holdings Corporation

• Swanson Industries

• Volvo Construction Equipment



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Component



• Engines

• Hydraulic Cylinders

• Axles

• Transmissions

• Differentials

• Torque Convertors

• Final Drives

• Others



By Equipment



• Hydraulic Excavators

• Mine/Haul Trucks

• Wheel Loaders

• Wheel Dozers

• Crawler Dozers

• Others



By Industry



• Coal

• Metals

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



