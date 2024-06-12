UFCW welcomes B.C. Government legislation for app-based workers

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFCW Canada welcomes today’s announcement regarding new legislation for app-based workers in British Columbia.



The B.C. government has announced new legislation including substantial reforms for app-based workers in the province. These improvements include: a minimum wage of $20.88, a minimum earnings standard, distance expenses allowances, increased transparency, and more.

“We are excited to see these changes in B.C, as they will lead to more money in our pockets and better protections at work,” says David Gutierez, an Uber Eats courier.

“We congratulate the B.C. government on being the first to create a legislative framework that will improve working conditions for gig workers across the province,” says UFCW Canada National President Shawn Haggerty. “While many of the new regulations are a good start, we will continue to advocate for improvements such as better access to unionization, and a pooled benefit fund funded by all the platforms.”

UFCW Canada and its local unions have long been calling on all provincial governments to legislate key labour rights and protections for app-based workers for more than five years. These rights and protections include a minimum earnings standard, the right to join a union and engage in collective bargaining, a benefit fund, occupational health and safety, notice of termination or pay in lieu and for drivers’ to retain their ability to work on multiple platforms. This is based on thousands of conversations with app-based workers since beginning this work.

“This legislation will ensure real improvement in our lives,” says Sandeep Singh Chhina, an Uber Eats driver. “We are happy that the B.C. government has listened to workers.”

“This is a first step of many when it comes to improving the reality of gig work in British Columbia,” adds Haggerty. “UFCW Canada will continue to advocate alongside gig workers and look forward to working with the government to do so.”

UFCW Canada represents Uber rideshare and delivery workers across the country. To date, UFCW Canada has had almost 30,000 conversations with drivers and delivery across the country and have successfully helped over 500 drivers in reactivation and other workplace place issues. UFCW Canada and its local unions were the first to file cases on behalf of Uber drivers with labour boards in British Columbia and Ontario.

