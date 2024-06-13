Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size To Worth USD 72.39 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 16.57%

New York, United States , June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.63 Billion in 2023 to USD 72.39 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.57% during projected period.





The adaptive cruise control system is a unique driver assistance feature that helps you keep a safe distance from other vehicles. The automotive adaptive cruise control system automatically adjusts the vehicle's speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicles ahead. The vehicle's speed is automatically adjusted, either slowing or increasing it. The automotive adaptive cruise control technology is also referred to as intelligent technology. Furthermore, increasing customer demand for improved collision avoidance systems is one of the primary factors driving the market's growth. During the forecast period, the number of traffic accidents is expected to rise, increasing demand for automotive adaptive cruise control systems. Advances in adaptive cruise control have also driven up market demand. The industry is expected to grow as disposable income rises and consumer preferences shift toward vehicles equipped with these technologies. However, implementing infrastructure for automotive adaptive cruise control, such as dedicated lanes or roadside devices, will require significant investment and collaboration from government agencies, technology providers, and automobile manufacturers. These factors are limiting the global automotive adaptive cruise control market.

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Image Sensors, Laser Sensors, RADAR Sensors, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, and Others), By End Use (OEMs, and Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The light detection and ranging (LIDAR) sensors segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive adaptive cruise control market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is divided into light detection and ranging (LIDAR) sensors, ultrasonic sensors, image sensors, laser sensors, radar sensors, and others. Among these, the light detection and ranging (LIDAR) sensors segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive adaptive cruise control market during the projected timeframe. The automotive industry's growing interest in highly safe and efficient self-driving vehicles fuels demand for LiDAR technology. LiDAR is a technology that uses lasers to detect the distance between a vehicle and an obstacle and sends signals to the adaptive cruise control system, which controls the vehicle's speed.

The commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive adaptive cruise control market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is divided into commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and others. Among these, the commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control market during the projected timeframe. The growing e-commerce and logistics industries have boosted demand for commercial vehicles outfitted with automotive adaptive cruise control systems. Commercial vehicle drivers can become exhausted after driving for extended periods of time.

The OEMs segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control market during the estimated period.

Based on the end use, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is divided into OEMs, and aftermarket. Among these, the OEMs segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the automotive adaptive cruise control market during the estimated period. This is because automotive adaptive cruise control systems are either standard or optional features on many OEM vehicles, and they are typically covered under warranty.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive adaptive cruise control market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive adaptive cruise control market over the forecast period. The availability of low-cost raw materials and the mass production of automotive adaptive cruise control technology are propelling market growth. The region has made significant advances in automotive technology, including sensors, radar, and artificial intelligence. Automobile manufacturers and technology companies are collaborating to improve adaptive cruise control systems. For example, in 2020, BlackBerry Ltd. partnered with StradVision, a leading provider of AI-based camera recognition technology. StrandVision will use the QNX software development platform in several advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV) created by various Korean automakers as part of this collaboration.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive adaptive cruise control market during the projected timeframe. This is due to the increased popularity of major automakers such as Audi, BMW, and others. Furthermore, the German automotive adaptive cruise control market held the largest market share, while the UK automotive adaptive cruise control market was the fastest-growing in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mando Corporation, ZF Friedrichafen AG, Nxp Semiconductors, Valeo, Denso, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Luminar Technologies, Inc, Autoliv, Inc., Magna International, and Others.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, ZF developed an innovative technology known as ZF Eco Control 4 ACC, which is a predictive adaptive cruise control system. This advanced system increases vehicles' driving range by 8%. This ACC add-on uses Embotech's Model Predictive Control (MPC) optimization technique.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, By Technology

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Image Sensors

Laser Sensors

RADAR Sensors

Others

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Others

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, By End Use

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



