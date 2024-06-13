Market Update

Press Release

Paris, France – June 13, 2024 – Further to its press release dated June 11, 2024, Atos SE ("Atos" or the "Company") has engaged in discussions with stakeholders on the financial restructuring proposal submitted by the Onepoint consortium, composed of Onepoint, Butler Industries and Econocom, and a group of some of the Company’s financial creditors (the "Restructuring Proposal") as published by the Company on June 3, 2024.1

As part of these ongoing discussions, it has been considered in relation to the participation in the new money financing of a total amount of €1.5 billion in the form of secured debt contemplated by the Restructuring Proposal (the “New Secured Financings”), as well as the €75 million new money financing in the form of equity allocated to bondholders of Atos (the “Equity Financings”) in accordance with the Restructuring Proposal, that:

creditors under the €1.5 billion term loan A maturing in January 2025 (the " Term Loan A ") and the €900 million revolving credit facility maturing in November 2025 (the " RCF" ) would be offered the opportunity to participate in the New Secured Financings exclusively in the form of bank-type loans and facilities (term loan, new revolving credit facility (RCF), and/or receivables financing/factoring, as well as through new bank guarantee lines) on terms which remain to be determined, for a total amount of €750 million (of which €300 million guarantees);





") and the €900 million revolving credit facility maturing in November 2025 (the " ) would be offered the opportunity to participate in the New Secured Financings exclusively in the form of bank-type loans and facilities (term loan, new revolving credit facility (RCF), and/or receivables financing/factoring, as well as through new bank guarantee lines) on terms which remain to be determined, for a total amount of €750 million (of which €300 million guarantees); holders of bonds issued by Atos maturing in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2028 and 2029 (the " Bonds ") would be offered the possibility to participate in the New Secured Financings exclusively in the form of one or more bonds to be issued by Atos for a total amount of €750 million, subject to subscribing the pro rata of their participation in the Equity Financings - the main terms and conditions of which also remain to be determined;





") would be offered the possibility to participate in the New Secured Financings exclusively in the form of one or more bonds to be issued by Atos for a total amount of €750 million, subject to subscribing the pro rata of their participation in the Equity Financings - the main terms and conditions of which also remain to be determined; in any event, participation in the New Secured Financings and Equity Financings described above would be allocated among the various creditors wishing to participate pro rata to their holding of Bonds and/or the amount of debt held under the RCF and/or the Term Loan A on June 14, 2024, after close of market (the "Record Date"). Any transfer of Bonds or debt under the RCF and/or Term Loan A after the Record Date would not enable the transferee to participate in such financing in respect of the Bonds and/or debt so transferred.





The Company will inform its creditors of the terms and conditions under which they may participate in the New Secured Financings, the Equity Financings and the timeframe according to which they may communicate their intention to participate.

Besides, in a press release dated 29 April 2024, the Company indicated that it was in the process of securing an incremental interim financing for a total amount of €350 million, redeemable at the latest on the date of completion of its financial restructuring (the “Incremental Interim Financing”). The Restructuring Proposal contemplates a proposal for the Incremental Interim Financing.

As part of this Restructuring Proposal, it was specified that participation in the Incremental Interim Financing would be open to:

The Company's creditors under the RCF and Term Loan A, up to a maximum amount of €75 million; and

Holders of Bonds for the remainder.

Participation in the Incremental Interim Financing would be allocated among the creditors wishing to participate prorata to the amount of their claims under the RCF and/or the Term Loan A or, as the case may be, their holding of Bonds as at the Record Date.

The Company invites creditors wishing to participate in the Incremental Interim Financing to liaise as soon as possible with either the Company or the advisors to the group of creditors that submitted the Restructuring Proposal in order to determine the precise terms and conditions of their participation.

