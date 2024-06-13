Non-Silver Antimicrobial Dressings Market Global Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030: A $565.8 Million Market by 2030

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Silver Antimicrobial Dressings Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Region, Country-Level Analysis, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-silver antimicrobial dressings market, valued at $420.9 million in 2022, is on a robust growth trajectory and is anticipated to reach $565.8 million by 2030. This market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.75% between 2023 and 2030. Non-silver antimicrobial dressings have emerged as pivotal tools in advanced woundcare, offering effective solutions in managing chronic wounds and preventing infections.

With the rising incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with growing awareness of infection control measures, the demand for these dressings continues to surge globally. This introduction provides a glimpse into the dynamic landscape of the non-silver antimicrobial dressings market, poised for significant expansion in the coming years.

The regional analysis of the non-silver antimicrobial dressing market reveals a diversified landscape, with North America leading in market share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest-of-the-World. North America, with a market value of $206.8 million in 2022, is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced wound care products, and increasing prevalence of chronic wounds.

Europe, with a market value of $104.6 million in 2022, is expected to witness steady growth propelled by rising healthcare expenditure and a growing aging population. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 4.57% from 2022 to 2030, fueled by expanding healthcare facilities, rising awareness of wound care management, and the presence of key market players investing in the region.

Latin America and the Rest-of-the-World regions are also expected to show promising growth opportunities, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and a rising focus on wound care management. This regional analysis underscores the global scope and potential of the non-silver antimicrobial dressing market, with each region contributing uniquely to its overall growth trajectory.

Recent Developments in the Non-Silver Antimicrobial Dressings Market

In November 2023, Kane Biotech Inc., together with ProgenaCare Global LLP (ProgenaCare), announced the introduction of the newly rebranded Revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, previously known as Coactiv+ Antimicrobial Wound Gel.

In May 2023, Kane Biotech Inc. received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its coactiv+ Antimicrobial Wound Gel. This clearance permits the use of the gel for managing various wounds in adults, including ulcers (such as diabetic foot and leg and pressure ulcers), first and second-degree burns, partial and full-thickness wounds, large surface area wounds, and surgical incisions.

In February 2022, Argentum Medical, a leader in medical devices backed by Shore Capital and a pioneer in silver-plated nylon technology, announced its acquisition of Anacapa Technologies' product lines, including antimicrobial wound cleansers, gels, and irrigation solutions. Anacapa Technologies has been recognized as a market leader and innovator in developing antimicrobial wound care products.

In June 2021, at RMIT University, Australia, researchers created advanced wound dressings equipped with embedded nanosensors that emit a glow to notify patients of improper healing. These multifunctional, antimicrobial dressings have been designed with fluorescent sensors that light up under UV light when an infection is present, allowing for monitoring of the healing process.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The non-silver antimicrobial dressings market has been witnessing intensified competition as key players strive to capitalize on growing demand fueled by the rising incidence of chronic wounds and infections globally. Market leaders are leveraging advanced technologies and strategic collaborations to enhance product efficacy and expand their geographical reach.

Innovations in biomaterials and antimicrobial agents are driving product differentiation, while stringent regulatory requirements pose a barrier to entry for new entrants. Moreover, the market has been characterized by a shift toward sustainable and biocompatible materials, driving companies to invest in research and development to gain a competitive edge.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Cardinal Health

Essity

Winner Medical Co., Ltd.

Medline Industries

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Advanced Medical Solutions Limited

L&R Group

Organogenesis Inc.

ConvaTec

Kane Biotech Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 41 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $437.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $565.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iywnlf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment