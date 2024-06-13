NEW Nacha Operating Rules Changes for 2024 PLUS Changes Coming in 2026 with Focus on Minor Changes to Remain Compliant (ONLINE EVENT: July 10, 2024)

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NEW Nacha Operating Rules Changes for 2024 PLUS Changes Coming in 2026 - Part 1" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Part 1 - NEW changes to the Nacha Operating Rules include 'minor' Rules changes - effective June 21, 2024 (no major impact on operations but a must know to remain in compliance - by knowing the things they are clarifying in the minor Rule change topics).



In addition, Risk Management Topics - effective Oct 1, 2024 (covering topics that were proposed before but now really happening) - such as 'Expanded use of Return Reason Codes R06 and R17'; 'funds availability exceptions' and 'Unauthorized Return changes for the RDFI with timing of the WSUD and returning the unauthorized transaction'.



Each participant in the ACH Network is required to follow the Nacha Operating Rules and be compliant.



Minor topics changes included within these updated Rules:

General Rule for WEB Entries

Definitions of Originator

Originator Action on Notification of Change

Data Security Requirements

Use of Prenotification Entries

Clarification of Terminology - Subsequent Entries

These minor changes will become effective June 21, 2024 PLUS - Effective on Oct 1, 2024, are Rules changes as part of a larger Risk Management package intended to reduce the incidence of successful fraud attempts and improve the recovery of funds after frauds have occurred. Included in this portion of the Risk Management Rule amendments are:

Codifying Expanded Use of Return Reason Code R17

Expanded Use of ODFI Request for Return/R06

Additional Funds Availability Exceptions

Timing of Written Statement of Unauthorized Debit, and

RDFI Must Promptly Return Unauthorized Debit

Why Should You Attend:

To remain in compliance with the Rules, participants in the ACH network need to ensure they are up to date on recent changes and newly approved amendments to the Rules.

Whether it's the minor Rules changes that are expected to have little-to-no impact on ACH participants and no significant processing or financial impact, but still important to ensure you are in compliance!

The Risk Management topics will improve recovery of funds in fraud situations, these are a NEED to KNOW! Your ACH operations process is changing! Register Today to ensure YOUR compliance with the most RECENT updates to the Nacha Operating Rules!!

Areas Covered in the Webinar:

Identify the changes to the Nacha Operating Rules intended to reduce the incidence of successful fraud attempts and improve the recovery of funds after the frauds have occurred.

Discussion on expansion of Return Reason Codes R06 and R17

Updates to the WSUD and the timing for the RDFI to Return an Unauthorized Transaction

Details on updates to Funds Availability Exceptions

Who Will Benefit:

Financial Institution Professionals (New/Current Ops Staff)

Third-Party Processors

Originating Companies

Banking Operations Managers and Staff

Compliance and Risk Professionals

Treasury Management Professionals

Aspiring and Current AAPs (Accredited ACH Professionals)

Banking Managers/Supervisors

Audit and Compliance Personnel/Risk Managers

