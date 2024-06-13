Media advisory: 6th Annual Awards Recognize NL Police Officers For Removing Impaired Drivers Off The Roads

ST JOHN'S, Newfoundland, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada’s Team Nick Coates Awards will be presented to 14 police officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) this Friday, June 14, to recognize their extraordinary work in taking impaired drivers off roads and highways.



Officers who have taken a minimum of 12 impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Gold Award. Officers who have taken at least 8 impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Silver Award. The Top Performer for the RCMP and RNC will be recognized during the Ceremony. Officers will also receive special commemorative challenge coins.

Media are invited to attend the Awards presentation and speak with special guests and award recipients.

Date: June 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. Location: RNC Headquarters Annex (Auditorium), 1 Fort Townshend, St. John’s, NL Guests: Patricia Hynes-Coates and Terry Coates

Superintendent Kent Osmond, RCMP

Deputy Chief Colin McNeil, RNC

Shayla Morag Steeves, Atlantic Regional Manager, MADD Canada





Established in 2019, the award is named in honour of Nick Coates and pays tribute to him and to all victims of impaired driving. Nick was killed by an impaired driver in St. John’s in August 2013. He was riding his motorcycle back from a work meeting when he was hit by a pickup truck. Nick died in hospital later that day. He was just 27 years old. Since his death, Nick’s family has worked to raise awareness and prevent impaired driving. Nick’s step-mother, Patricia Hynes-Coates, is a former National President of MADD Canada.



MADD Canada thanks Patricia Hynes-Coates, Nick’s father Terry Coates, the RCMP and the RNC for their ongoing support of the Awards program and annual presentation ceremony.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 1-800-665-6233, x232 or ssteeves@madd.ca