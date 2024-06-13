Bentonite Market Size Projected to Surge USD 3.58 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 6%

Newark, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2 billion in 2023 global bentonite market will reach USD 3.58 billion in 2033. Bentonite is a versatile clay mineral made mostly of montmorillonite. It has an excellent expanding capacity upon hydration, resulting in a gel-like consistency and thermal resilience at high temperatures. Bentonite's swelling capacity makes it an invaluable ingredient in drilling fluids used for oil and gas exploration and water well drilling. It stabilizes boreholes, resulting in more efficient and safe drilling operations. Bentonite's adsorption capacity is used in environmental remediation operations to encapsulate ponds, landfills, and polluted soil, keeping pollutants from spreading and helping to save the environment. In construction, bentonite is used for various applications, including borehole sealing, waterproofing buildings, and tunnel stabilization stabilization. Bentonite is used extensively in cosmetics, skincare items, and pharmaceuticals as a suspending agent, thickener, and adsorbent. Its use in these products improves the stability, texture, and efficacy.



Key Insight of the Global Bentonite Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region has abundant high-quality bentonite reserves, ensuring a consistent and stable supply. Advanced mining technology and infrastructure make extraction and processing more efficient, resulting in cost savings and higher product quality. The region's diverse industrial landscape fuels demand for bentonite from various industries, including oil and gas drilling, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. This diversified application base strengthens North America's dominant position in the global bentonite market. Furthermore, North America has a thriving research and innovation environment, with prominent institutions and businesses constantly investigating new uses and upgrading manufacturing methods. The regulatory environment in North America supports bentonite mining, processing, and utilization utilization while maintaining compliance with environmental and safety regulations.



In 2023, the sodium bentonite segment dominated the market, with a 40% market share and revenue of 0.80 billion.



The product segment is divided into sodium bentonite, calcium bentonite, sulphur bentonite, and others. In 2023, the sodium bentonite segment dominated the market with a 40% market share and revenue of 0.80 billion.



In 2023, the foundry sands segment dominated the market, with a 36% market share and revenue of 0.72 billion.



The application segment is divided into foundry sands, iron ore pelletizing, refining, drilling muds, absorbent/adsorbent, binder, sealant, civil engineering and others. In 2023, the foundry sands segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and revenue of 0.72 billion.



In 2023, the pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and revenue of 0.68 billion.



The end-use industry segment is divided into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction, oil and gas, food and beverage, paper and pulp, agriculture, ceramics, wastewater treatment, and others. In 2023, the pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with a 34% market share and revenue of 0.68 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Advancement in market



Brazil is one of the world's top clay suppliers. Bentonite produced in Brazil is primarily utilized in the extraction of oil, gas, and water, as well as the pelletization of iron ore, foundry moulds, and cattle bedding. Valenzuela Diaz recently led a FAPESP-funded research study called "Purification, rheology, mineralogical characterization, and modification of Brazilian clays for use in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and high-value products." The research analyzed 20 varieties of clay from various parts of Brazil, purified and studied for their prospective application in higher-value-added products such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and polymer-clay nanocomposites, to determine their ability to duplicate results.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing usage of bentonite in several industries.



Bentonite is used to make moulds and cores in the manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and machinery industries, which drives up demand for bentonite. It's also widely used in the iron and steel sector. As a result, if steel production expands due to infrastructure development and urbanisation, so will the demand for bentonite in this industry. Bentonite is also used to produce ceramics and refractories, paper, cosmetics, skincare goods, personal care items, and medicinal formulations. As a result of its versatility and adaptability, bentonite is a vital resource in a wide range of industrial applications, and as these sectors expand, so will the need and demand for bentonite.



Restraints: Cost challenges.



Higher-quality and purer bentonite commands a higher price due to its superior qualities and appropriateness for specialized applications. Furthermore, premium grades with specific properties are generally more expensive than normal or industrial-grade bentonite. Price changes are influenced by market factors such as supply and demand fluctuations, global economic situations, and regulatory developments. As a result, cost considerations limit the expansion of the global bentonite market.



Opportunities: Technological advances and inventions.



Researchers and producers constantly alter bentonite formulas to improve their efficiency for various applications. Nanotechnology advancements have resulted in the production of nanostructured bentonite materials with higher surface area and reactivity. These materials have better adsorption, catalysis, and drug transport capabilities, which broadens their applicability in medicines and environmental remediation. Furthermore, incorporating bentonite into biodegradable polymer composites provides environmentally friendly packaging, agriculture, and construction solutions. Furthermore, researchers are investigating the development of smart materials made from bentonite that may respond to external stimuli such as temperature, pH, or mechanical stress. As a result, technical improvements and innovations will help to drive growth in the worldwide bentonite market over the forecast period.



Challenges: The presence of alternatives.



Polymer-based additives like polyacrylamide (PAM) and xanthan gum are commonly used in drilling fluids. Synthetic polymers are thickeners and stabilizers in construction, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Silica-based materials like fumed silica and colloidal silica offer high-temperature stability and chemical inertness, making them suitable for foundry moulds. Biopolymers derived from natural sources provide biodegradability and environmental friendliness in drilling fluids, cosmetics, and food applications. Therefore, the presence of alternatives will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global bentonite market are:



• Polymer Drilling Systems (PDS) Co Inc.

• Mineral Technologies Inc.

• Kutch Minerals

• Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd.

• Kemira OYJ

• Halliburton Co.

• Clariant AG

• Charles B Chrystal Co. Inc.

• Black Hills Bentonite, LLC

• Ashapura Group of Companies



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product



• Sodium Bentonite

• Calcium Bentonite

• Sulphur Bentonite

• Others



By Application



• Foundry Sands

• Iron Ore Pelletizing

• Refining

• Drilling Muds

• Absorbent/Adsorbent

• Binder

• Sealant

• Civil Engineering

• Others



By End Use Industry



• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Construction

• Oil and Gas

• Food and Beverage

• Paper and Pulp

• Agriculture

• Ceramics

• Wastewater Treatment

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzedanalyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzedanalyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



