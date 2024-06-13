Critical Metals Corp. Releases Investor Webcast on Tanbreez Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp”), a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that a webcast hosted by management is now available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The webcast can also be viewed by clicking here.



During the webcast, Critical Metals Corp’s CEO and Chairman, Tony Sage, discusses the history of the Company, its vision and broader strategy. He explains the importance of Critical Metal Corp’s recently announced plans to acquire Tanbreez, one of the world’s largest known rare earth assets. Mr. Sage provides an overview of this foundational rare earth asset in addition to an overview of Critical Metals Corp’s other projects.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its initial flagship asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable building block in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

