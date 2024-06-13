JLT Mobile Computers launches upgraded VERSO™ Series with the highest computing power on the market

Upgraded VERSO Series

Image available: press@jltmobile.com

Thanks to the powerful Intel® Core™ i7 processor, advanced applications with high requirements on CPU-power can be done faster than ever. The upgraded VERSO Series rugged computers are ideal for market segments such as mining, agriculture, defense, forestry and ports.



Växjö, Sweden, 13 June 2024 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, announces the launch of its upgraded VERSO™ Series rugged computers. The upgraded series of vehicle-mount computers delivers the highest performance on the market thanks to a powerful combination of 11th-gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, disc memory and storage capacity, thereby taking vehicle-mount computing to the next level.

Leveraging 30 years of rugged computing innovation

With three decades of relentless customer focus, JLT leverages its experience in the rugged computing industry to deliver the most appreciated rugged computers on the market. Throughout its extensive presence in the industry, JLT has continuously refined their engineering processes and made design enhancements based on customer and industry feedback. With its own engineering, test center and production facilities in Sweden, JLT controls every aspect of production with high precision. The computers are built from the ground up with the use-case in mind. The result is unprecedented quality and reliability, and most recently – the upgraded VERSO Series.

Key features of the VERSO Series rugged computers include:

11 th -gen Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE processor

-gen Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE processor Standard 16GB configuration of fast, efficient DDR4 memory (optional up to 32GB)

Wi-Fi 6E for enhanced security, improved connectivity, and better coverage

Future proof – runs both Windows 11 and Windows 10

Virtually unbreakable capacitive touch with JLT PowerTouch™ and sunlight readable display

Docking-free solution – eliminates unnecessary downtime from unreliable cradle connections

The upgrade enables fast real-time processing of large amounts of data. Ideal for advanced applications such as HD-video streaming, GEO calculations, 3D mapping, image processing, and more.

Upgraded with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor for faster data processing and with latest technology including Wi-Fi 6E and Windows 11

With their upgraded VERSO Series rugged computers, JLT cements its leadership position by offering the most powerful rugged vehicle-mount computers in the industry. The upgraded high-performance VERSO Series is designed for companies that typically run thick client applications with high demands on computing power as well as the need for reliable, trouble-free operation in challenging environments. Suitable for companies within industry segments such as mining, agriculture, defense, forestry and ports.

VERSO Series rugged computers speeds up 3D-mapping, simulations, image processing, and other complex tasks with high requirements on CPU power

Customers with maximum performance requirements will benefit from higher CPU and graphical performance. Furthermore, the standard 16GB configuration of fast, efficient DDR4 memory can be extended to 32GB to enable processing large amounts of data in real-time. With this massive performance boost, customers can now run advanced tasks at a higher pace. Tasks include:

Real-time monitoring and control of equipment

3D-mapping and visualization of terrain, structures, or other geographical features to help operators navigate and avoid hazards

Image processing for tasks such as object detection or terrain analysis

Statistical analysis or simulations of large amounts of data from sensors, drones, or cameras to support decision making

Real-time video analysis

High-resolution graphical animations

Running simulation algorithms and optimization models for mine planning

GPS-guided planting, crop health monitoring, and irrigation systems management in precision agriculture

Interfaces with the drill or shovel providing critical data such as oil pressure, positioning, performance and more in the mining industry





Furthermore, the VERSO Series rugged computers are Navis Ready validated, ensuring trouble-free device integration with the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS) environment at the hardware and software level.

Future proof – ready for Windows 11

The VERSO Series with Intel Core i7 processor is ready for Windows 11 which brings many benefits, such as enhanced security features including hardware-based isolation, secure boot, and improved encryption to protect sensitive data. Furthermore, it comes with an improved user interface and is designed to utilize hardware resources more efficiently, such as better power and memory management as well as improved task scheduling algorithms to ensure CPU capabilities are allocated efficiently, thereby unlocking performance improvements compared to Windows 10.

Wi-Fi 6E for enhanced security, improved connectivity and better coverage

The upgraded rugged computer also features integrated dual-band 802.11ax, known as Wi-Fi 6E, thereby further improving security as well as performance. By incorporating the latest security protocols including support for WPA3 encryption, Wi-Fi 6E improves data privacy and protection from cyber threats. Lastly, Wi-Fi 6E has higher capacity that allows more simultaneous connections and offers higher data transfer speeds compared to previous Wi-Fi standards.

“JLT is all about boosting customers’ business by enabling hassle-free data communication even in the most remote and challenging environments,” says Per Holmberg, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers. “That’s why we developed the highest performance and most reliable rugged vehicle-mount computers in the world. The new VERSO Series rugged computers delivers enough performance to handle very advanced applications within mining, energy, agriculture and similar industries.”

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Press Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO pr@jltmobile.com Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com adviser@eminova.se

www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. In three decades of relentless customer focus, we’ve built a global presence, deployed tens of thousands of devices, and earned the trust of many Fortune 500 companies. Our many years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. We have our own R&D and production facilities in Sweden, enabling us to control every aspect of quality for ultimate performance in the toughest environments. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.