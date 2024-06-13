IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner of McEwen Mining Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), which is an asset rich diversified gold and silver producer in the Americas with a large exposure to copper through its McEwen Copper subsidiary.

To begin the interview, McEwen discussed his extensive background in the mining sector.

“When I was 10 and 11, my father had me charting stocks; he was in the investment industry. At 12, I made my first investment. Around the dining room table, there were discussions of investments, and one particular area was gold and gold shares,” McEwen said. “I followed him into the investment industry after college… I ran a closed-end investment company and used it to jump into a hostile takeover battle. I ended up with control of two gold mining companies and a couple of other companies which, over a period of eight years, I consolidated into a company called Goldcorp. We went from a market cap of $50 million to $8 billion, then I decided to step out. We had $400 million in cash, no debt and were one of the lowest cost gold producers in the world.”

McEwen next turned his attention toward McEwen Mining’s project portfolio.

“We have an underground gold mine in Northern Ontario, Canada, that we call Fox Complex; we have an open pit gold mine in Nevada called Gold Bar; we have a mine on care and maintenance in Mexico that we will be reactivating shortly; and we have a joint venture in southern Argentina, an underground gold and silver mine, operated by our partner, Hochschild Mining, where we own 49%; we own 100% of all the others. In addition, we have a very large copper project that we've been financing and developing independently of McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining owns 48% of this project.”

He then examined the mining industry’s reputation relating to environmental stewardship and detailed McEwen Mining’s efforts to promote change.

“The mining industry has a horrible reputation with most people; they view it as a destroyer of the environment. We have this large copper asset, considered the eighth-largest undeveloped copper deposit in the world, located in Northern Argentina. We were looking at how best to develop it, and, two years ago, I asked an architect who is considered the Steve Jobs of the green building movement to sit down with our project engineers, our consultants and our senior management. My instruction to him was to help us redefine mining, to help us build a mine that will be like a jewel on the hillside rather than a scar. We aim to reduce its water usage, power generation and carbon emissions – to develop a regenerative copper mine. Today, mining is much more careful with the environment, spending a lot more time and money to protect it during the operations.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner of McEwen Mining Inc., to learn more about the company’s recent investments and exploration activities.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper which owns the large, advanced stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company’s goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.McEwenMining.com

