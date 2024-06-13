Armlogi Reports Revenue Growth for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, June 13 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time

WALNUT, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today provided a business update, and reported financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2024:

  • Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $38.4 million, up 28% from $30.1 million in the same period in 2023.

    • Our Transportation Services segment reported revenue of $25.0 million, an increase of 18.2% from $21.2 million in the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by the rapid expansion of our business in 2023, as we expanded our warehouse operational capacities in California and New Jersey. This segment comprises reselling third-party carrier services to our customers.

    • Our Warehousing Services segment generated $13.4 million, a 50.5% increase from $8.9 million over the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by the growth in our transportation services. This segment comprises inventory management and storage offerings.

    • Our Other Services segment generated revenue of $0.04 million compared to $0.08 million in the same period in 2023. This segment is primarily comprised of customs brokerage services.

  • Our net income was $0.7 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ending March 31, 2024:

  • Total revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, were $121.7 million, up 39.9% from $87.0 million in the same period in 2023.

    • Our Transportation Services segment reported revenue of $84.7 million, an increase of 36.6% from $62.0 million in the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by the rapid expansion of our business in 2023, as we expanded our warehouse operational capacities in California and New Jersey.

    • Our Warehousing Services segment generated $36.6 million, a 49.2% increase from $24.5 million over the same period in 2023. This increase was driven by the significant growth in our transportation services.

    • Our Other Services segment generated revenue of $0.4 million, which was in line with those in the same period in 2023.

  • Our net income was $7.2 million and $9.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Operational Highlights

  • In May, we closed our initial public offering of 1,600,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $8,000,000 of gross proceeds to the Company before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Net proceeds from the offering will allow us to expand our warehouse network and develop warehousing and logistics services, international ocean freight services, and port trucking services.
  • In May, we signed a lease for a new 733,200-square-foot warehouse located near the Port of Savannah in Georgia. We expect that this new warehouse will significantly enhance our capacity to serve our clients more efficiently and quickly.
  • In June, we became an authorized warehouse provider for sellers on the Temu marketplace. Armlogi will offer Temu sellers streamlined access to its warehousing facilities and tailored logistics services to provide fast order fulfillment and improved inventory management through this collaboration. This collaboration with a major e-commerce platform is expected to expand our capabilities to serve more e-commerce sellers.
  • In June, we announced a strategic partnership with Massimo Group to provide streamlined warehousing and logistics services for the assembly and distribution of vehicles, aiming to meet the rising market demand across key U.S. regions.

Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “At Armlogi, we offer a one-stop shop for warehousing and logistics services supported by advanced technology and specialized equipment which help us ensure that every package delivered exceeds the expectations of our customers and partners worldwide.”

“We are pleased with our revenue growth trajectory compared to a year ago, highlighted by our expanded warehouse operational capacities and the growth in our transportation services. Our quality warehousing and logistics services, coupled with our reasonable service and delivery fees and advanced warehouse and order management technology, pave the way for our continued business growth in the $2 trillion global cross-border e-commerce industry.”

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our team, partners, and shareholders for their steadfast support as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the logistics industry.”

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED) AND JUNE 30, 2023
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  March 31,
2024		  June 30,
2023		 
  US$  US$ 
  Unaudited  Audited 
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash  3,985,003   6,558,099 
Restricted cash  2,061,673    
Accounts receivable and other receivable, net  25,104,670   17,396,421 
Other current assets  2,019,166   1,642,346 
Deferred share issuance costs  1,942,943   1,304,712 
Prepaid expenses  1,222,050   796,904 
Loan receivable  4,135,179   2,449,956 
Total current assets  40,470,684   30,148,438 
Non-current assets        
Due from related parties     511,353 
Property and equipment, net  10,254,072   7,629,117 
Intangible assets, net  101,538   128,027 
Right-of-use assets – operating leases  119,515,548   49,659,047 
Right-of-use assets – finance leases  348,229   478,984 
Total assets  170,690,071   88,554,966 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  6,822,919   8,470,166 
Income taxes payable  4,562,098   2,654,695 
Due to related parties  350,209   351,909 
Accrued payroll liabilities  463,162   263,356 
Operating lease liabilities – current  23,890,833   12,111,309 
Finance lease liabilities – current  170,531   198,448 
Customer deposits  236,257   424,182 
Total current liabilities  36,496,009   24,474,065 
Non-current liabilities        
Operating lease liabilities – non-current  99,268,652   37,741,370 
Finance lease liabilities – non-current  193,238   290,795 
Deferred income tax liabilities  1,470,581   735,122 
Total liabilities  137,428,480   63,241,352 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity        
Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 40,000,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively  400   400 
Additional paid-in capital  9,751,163   8,985,007 
Retained earnings  23,510,028   16,328,207 
Total stockholders’ equity  33,261,591   25,313,614 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  170,690,071   88,554,966 


ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024		  Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2023		  Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2024		  Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2023		 
  US$  US$  US$  US$ 
  Unaudited  Unaudited  Unaudited  Unaudited 
Revenue  38,439,935   30,133,445   121,689,863   86,961,574 
Costs of sales  35,115,736   23,855,350   105,461,383   67,959,387 
Gross profit  3,324,199   6,278,095   16,228,480   19,002,187 
                 
Operating costs and expenses:                
General and administrative  3,269,493   3,051,137   8,097,196   6,974,146 
Total operating costs and expenses  3,269,493   3,051,137   8,097,196   6,974,146 
                 
Income from operations  54,706   3,226,958   8,131,284   12,028,041 
                 
Other (income) expenses:                
Other income  (914,419)  (293,016)  (1,902,813)  (954,447)
Finance costs  11,041   15,650   37,779   45,885 
Total other (income) expenses  (903,378)  (277,366)  (1,865,034)  (908,562)
                 
Income before provision for income taxes  958,084   3,504,324   9,996,318   12,936,603 
                 
Current income tax expense  200,612   1,335,189   2,079,038   3,495,908 
Deferred income tax expense  75,252   (9,972)  735,459   480,002 
Total income tax expenses  275,864   1,325,217   2,814,497   3,975,910 
Net income  682,220   2,179,107   7,181,821   8,960,693 
Total comprehensive income  682,220   2,179,107   7,181,821   8,960,693 
                 
Basic & diluted net earnings per share  0.02   0.05   0.18   0.22 
Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted  40,000,000   40,000,000   40,000,000   40,000,000 


ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  For The
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2024		  For The
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2023		 
  US$  US$ 
  Unaudited  Unaudited 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:      
Net income  7,181,821   8,960,693 
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:        
Net loss from disposal of fixed assets  6,895    
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets  1,444,441   918,112 
Amortization  26,488   22,088 
Non-cash operating leases expense  3,450,304   266,280 
Current estimated credit loss  (22,827)   
Accretion of finance lease liabilities  37,779   45,885 
Deferred income taxes  735,459   480,002 
Interest income  (87,923)  (5,609)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable and other receivables  (7,685,423)  (2,553,582)
Other current assets  (376,820)  (1,092,348)
Prepaid expenses  (425,146)  (318,266)
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities  (2,212,137)  571,336 
Customer deposits  (187,925)   
Income tax payable  1,907,403   2,852,182 
Accrued payroll liabilities  199,806   326,673 
Net cash provided from operating activities  3,992,195   10,473,446 
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (3,080,643)  (1,789,248)
Purchase of intangible assets     (51,464)
Loan receivable  (1,600,000)  (2,425,000)
Net cash used in investing activities  (4,680,643)  (4,265,712)
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Net proceeds received from (repaid to) related parties  1,000   (2,503,233)
Proceeds (lend to) from related parties  511,353   (512,314)
Repayments of finance lease liabilities  (163,253)  (153,561)
Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering  (638,231)  (205,000)
Capital contributions from stockholders  466,156   350,000 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  177,025   (3,024,108)
         
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (511,423)  3,183,626 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year  6,558,099   2,248,760 
Cash and restricted cash, end of nine months period  6,046,676   5,432,386 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:        
Income taxes paid  (171,635)  (643,726)
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS:        
Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities  81,927,507   6,900,346 
IPO expenses paid by stockholders  300,000   350,000 