CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited Enters into Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Innogetic International Limited

Hong Kong, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “CCSC”) (Nasdaq: CCTG), a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses, today announced that on May 22, 2024, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) with Innogetic International Limited (“Innogetic”), a Hong Kong based company that engages in the following: industrial software development and system integration, automated equipment and smart assemble line development, and digital transformation services. This partnership aims to explore and apply digital technology such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the field of manufacturing by leveraging each company’s strength in technology research and manufacturing integrations.



Pursuant to the Agreement, CCSC and Innogetic agree to establish a joint venture in Hong Kong to carry out the cooperation. Both parties also agree to share information on AI technology trends and the application of typical industries such as manufacturing platforms and services.

Mr. Kung Lok Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, “We are thrilled to cooperate with Innogetic in the field of AI technology. This Agreement marks a significant milestone for both CCSC and Innogetic, setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements and growth in AI technology and its applications in the manufacturing sector. By sharing our resources and expertise, we aim to accelerate our transformation towards industrial digital intelligence. Going forward, we plan to continue driving innovation and efficiency, further enhancing our position in the manufacturing industry.”

About CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces both OEM (“original equipment manufacturer”) and ODM (“original design manufacture”) interconnect products for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”) companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.ccsc-interconnect.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ccsc-interconnect.com