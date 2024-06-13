New Zealand Telecoms Market Report 2024: New Zealand's Chorus to Close Copper Network Within a Decade

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The principal growth areas in New Zealand's telecom market remain in mobile broadband and fibre, where most investment among operators has been concentrated. With the UFB rollout having been completed in December 2022, Chorus expected that 95% of the population could be covered with fibre in the short-term.



New Zealand's mobile market continues to undergo significant developments. There have been considerable gains made in LTE services, with effective competition between Spark, One NZ, and 2degrees. Although 2degrees only has about 22% of the market, it manages mobile infrastructure on a par with the two major competitors. Having merged with Vocus, 2degrees also picked up the fixed broadband subscriber base of MyRepublic.

All three MNOs expanded their 5G footprint in 2023, helped by the allocation of spectrum in the 3.5GHz range early in the year.



Key Developments:

Vodafone New Zealand rebrands as One New Zealand.

Infratil Group acquires Brookfield's stake in One New Zealand.

MyRepublic exits New Zealand, handing its broadband subscriber base to 2degrees.

Government allocates 3.5GHz spectrum to the MNOs, with funds earmarked to upgrading networks in rural areas.

Spectrum in the 24-30GHz range to be allocated for mobile and satellite services from 2026.

Mighty Ape launches its MVNO Mighty Mobile on the One NZ network.

Chorus to close down the copper network by 2033.

Spark extends the reach of its 5G service.

Companies Featured

Spark New Zealand

Chorus

One New Zealand

2degrees

Orcon

Snap

CallPlus

CityLink

Vector

NOW

Airnet

WorldxChange Communications

Vocus

Skinny

Compass

MyRepublic

Skinny

Slingshot

Trustpower

Enable Networks

Northpower Fibre

UltraFast Fibre

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Fixed-line developments

UBA, UCLL, LLU and UBS access market developments

Minor changes post Spark and Chorus demerger

Telecommunications Service Obligations (TSO)

Telecommunications Development Levy

Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)

Telecommunications Dispute Resolution (TDR)

Local and Mobile Number Portability (LMNP)

Mobile network developments

Spectrum

Spectrum auctions

Management Rights Regime

Mobile Termination Access Services (MTAS)

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Other infrastructure developments

Major mobile operators

Spark Mobile

One New Zealand

2degrees Mobile

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

Mobile banking and payments

Internet of Things (IoT)

Mobile satellite

Mobile applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Wholesale pricing

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

One NZ

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Wholesale fibre

Other fixed broadband services

Wi-Fi/ WiMAX

Satellite broadband

Digital economy

Market overview

E-commerce and M-commerce

Streaming Services

E-health

E-learning

E-government

Fixed network operators

Spark

Vocus

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

UFB

UFB data rates

UFB2/2+ program

New networks adding financial value to the economy

Wholesale fibre

Spark Joint Venture with Electra Group

Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI)

International infrastructure

Tasman Global Access (TGA)

Southern Cross Cable (SCCN) and Southern Cross NEXT

Hawaiki Cable

Topaz

Humboldt

Smart infrastructure

Connected cars

Smart electricity meters

Smart grids

Smart cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/il409e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.