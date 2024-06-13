New Zealand Telecoms Market Report 2024: New Zealand's Chorus to Close Copper Network Within a Decade

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The principal growth areas in New Zealand's telecom market remain in mobile broadband and fibre, where most investment among operators has been concentrated. With the UFB rollout having been completed in December 2022, Chorus expected that 95% of the population could be covered with fibre in the short-term.
New Zealand's mobile market continues to undergo significant developments. There have been considerable gains made in LTE services, with effective competition between Spark, One NZ, and 2degrees. Although 2degrees only has about 22% of the market, it manages mobile infrastructure on a par with the two major competitors. Having merged with Vocus, 2degrees also picked up the fixed broadband subscriber base of MyRepublic.
All three MNOs expanded their 5G footprint in 2023, helped by the allocation of spectrum in the 3.5GHz range early in the year.
Key Developments:
- Vodafone New Zealand rebrands as One New Zealand.
- Infratil Group acquires Brookfield's stake in One New Zealand.
- MyRepublic exits New Zealand, handing its broadband subscriber base to 2degrees.
- Government allocates 3.5GHz spectrum to the MNOs, with funds earmarked to upgrading networks in rural areas.
- Spectrum in the 24-30GHz range to be allocated for mobile and satellite services from 2026.
- Mighty Ape launches its MVNO Mighty Mobile on the One NZ network.
- Chorus to close down the copper network by 2033.
- Spark extends the reach of its 5G service.
Companies Featured
- Spark New Zealand
- Chorus
- One New Zealand
- 2degrees
- Orcon
- Snap
- CallPlus
- CityLink
- Vector
- NOW
- Airnet
- WorldxChange Communications
- Vocus
- Skinny
- Compass
- MyRepublic
- Skinny
- Slingshot
- Trustpower
- Enable Networks
- Northpower Fibre
- UltraFast Fibre
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Fixed-line developments
- UBA, UCLL, LLU and UBS access market developments
- Minor changes post Spark and Chorus demerger
- Telecommunications Service Obligations (TSO)
- Telecommunications Development Levy
- Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)
- Telecommunications Dispute Resolution (TDR)
- Local and Mobile Number Portability (LMNP)
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum
- Spectrum auctions
- Management Rights Regime
- Mobile Termination Access Services (MTAS)
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Major mobile operators
- Spark Mobile
- One New Zealand
- 2degrees Mobile
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Mobile banking and payments
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Mobile satellite
- Mobile applications
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Wholesale pricing
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- One NZ
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Wholesale fibre
- Other fixed broadband services
- Wi-Fi/ WiMAX
- Satellite broadband
- Digital economy
- Market overview
- E-commerce and M-commerce
- Streaming Services
- E-health
- E-learning
- E-government
- Fixed network operators
- Spark
- Vocus
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- UFB
- UFB data rates
- UFB2/2+ program
- New networks adding financial value to the economy
- Wholesale fibre
- Spark Joint Venture with Electra Group
- Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI)
- International infrastructure
- Tasman Global Access (TGA)
- Southern Cross Cable (SCCN) and Southern Cross NEXT
- Hawaiki Cable
- Topaz
- Humboldt
- Smart infrastructure
- Connected cars
- Smart electricity meters
- Smart grids
- Smart cities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/il409e
