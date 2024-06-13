Data Storage Corporation Expands Contract with a Leading Business Process Solutions Provider

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT automation, today announced that it has expanded its contract with a leading provider of end-to-end business processes for their customers globally. Through this six-figure expanded contract, the Company will provide managed encrypted backup and recovery services in addition to its already contracted infrastructure solutions. This contract was secured through its CloudFirst subsidiary.



Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, stated, “We are proud to have expanded this contract with a leading business solutions provider as it further validates our ability to meet the growing needs of our customers. We believe this agreement is also a reflection of our ability to up-sell solutions adding value for existing customers and the vast cross-selling opportunities as a result of the consolidation of two of our subsidiaries.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cloud-hosting, disaster-recovery, cyber security, IT automation, and voice & data companies, built around technical asset investments in multiple regions, providing services to a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate in regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

