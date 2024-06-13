Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) Agreement with NOBLE to Expand Distribution

Ashburn, Va, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), the leading provider of wireless IP mesh technology, audio/video surveillance, and communication software and services, and NOBLE, a U.S. government contractor and provider of world-class products, logistics, services, and training, today announced a distribution partnership agreement. Under the agreement, NOBLE will offer DTC | Spectronic audio and video surveillance products to a wider network of customers in U.S. law enforcement and federal markets.

This partnership grants U.S. customers an additional avenue to access DTC | Spectronic’s top-of-the-line product portfolio. DTC supplies a wide range of audio and video products, along with software solutions to police, military and intelligence agencies globally, while NOBLE is a single-source procurement solution for the U.S. military and federal sectors.

“DTC | Spectronic products offer a scalable and secure network of surveillance and communications solutions to help protect cities and keep citizens safe. Our reliable access to real-time visual, audio, and location-based information, are all customizable to suit each customer’s requirements,” said Rikke Fusager Monrad, Product Line Director, Spectronic.

“By partnering with NOBLE, we are not only expanding our reach in the law enforcement community in the United States, but also strengthening our commitment and position to provide innovative solutions and products to our customers,” said Michael Peach, Vice President of Business Development - Americas, DTC.

“NOBLE remains steadfast in bringing leading technologies like the mission critical communications equipment from DTC to military, police, and federal agencies around the world. Furthering our mission to be the nation’s trusted provider in readiness, DTC products provide the end user the ability to capture information and remain in contact which is vital in any operational environment,” added Sarah Rampmeyer, Vice President of Category Management, NOBLE.

With this partnership, NOBLE will now have DTC | Spectronic products readily available for current and new law enforcement and federal customers.

About Domo Tactical Communications

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) is a leading global technology company, transforming the way we communicate through innovative solutions used by government and commercial customers worldwide. DTC brands include Codan Communications, Spectronic, Corp Ten and Domo Broadcast Systems. As the leading MANET IP MESH provider in the world, DTC radio solutions provide resilient high bandwidth wireless communications in the most hostile RF environments. For more than four decades DTC | Spectronic’s, high-quality covert audio and video surveillance solutions have been trusted by law enforcement, the intelligence community, military special operations forces and government-approved agencies around the world in their efforts to combat terrorism and crime.

DTC operates in Australia, Denmark, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States with over 160 employees globally. For more information, visit domotactical.com and follow on LinkedIn @domotactical.

About NOBLE SUPPLY & LOGISTICS

NOBLE, a leader in global sustainment and operations support for the U.S. Military and civilian government, offers an unparalleled range of mission-critical products and services. NOBLE offers top brands and cutting-edge technologies across six domains: aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNE, expeditionary, MRO, and tactical. The company’s supply chain contains over 15,000 suppliers and millions of products. With strategically located fulfillment centers and operations in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and Asia, NOBLE rapidly deploys routine and emergency orders, even to high-risk geographical areas.