Australia Telecoms Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2024: Aussie Telcos Contract with SpaceX for National Mobile Coverage

The Australian fixed telecom sector continues its steady migration from copper to fibre infrastructure, encouraged by NBN Co having greatly increased the number of premises covered by fibre. At the same time, more premises are able to upgrade from FttN and FttC to FttP, and thus access a 1Gb/s service. In addition, the extension of fixed wireless access will mean that up to 120,000 premises currently dependent on satellite broadband will be able to access 5G-based fixed services.



Penetration in the fixed-line market has been falling steadily over the past few years. A major reason for this is the dominance of the mobile segment and the growth of mobile broadband. The market is predicted to decline further over the next few years as both mobile and mobile broadband penetration continue to increase.



There has been some consolidation in the market through the merger of the key players VHA and TPG, as also a number of acquisitions involving fixed-line suppliers. The second-tier market continues to grow strongly although it has eased off to some degree.



Within the Australian fixed broadband market, there is a dynamic shift among customers to fibre networks. This infrastructure is being built out by NBN Co, the Commonwealth-owned company responsible for deploying the national broadband network, which is based on a multi-technology mix including VDSL, fibre, HFC, fixed wireless, and satellite. The DSL sector is steadily shrinking as customers are migrated to the NBN, while subscribers on HFC infrastructure will continue to be provided by existing cable within the NBN's multi-technology mix, though also with a steady migration to full fibre connectivity.



The mobile market is dominated by the three MNOs Telstra, Optus, and TPG Telecom. These offer LTE services on a wholesale basis, thus encouraging growth in the LTE sector, while also deploying services based on 5G. Optus and (since mid-2022) Telstra also provide 5G access to their MVNOs.



Key Developments:

More than 40% of Telstra's mobile data traffic is carried via 5G.

Applications close for Round 7 of the Mobile Black Spot Program.

TPG upgrades more than half of its mobile sites to 5G.

Work starts on the 5,000km SMAP section of the national backbone cable system.

TPG extends due diligence negotiations with Vocus Group over the latter's bid for TPG's non-mobile assets.

Telstra and Optus contract with SpaceX to provide mobile satellite service via the Starlink constellation, with data services starting from late 2025.

