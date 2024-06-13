Powering Up: Fields Electrical Sales Joins Forward Solutions’ Cutting-Edge Electrical Team

HERSHEY, Pa., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions, a top provider of outsourced sales and marketing, is thrilled to announce the successful merger of Fields Electrical Sales with the Forward Solutions electrical division.



Fields Electrical Sales has been an electrical channel leader, serving customers in Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, Southwest Virginia and Western Pennsylvania since 1934. Fields represents select premier electrical product manufacturers to distributors, contractors and engineers focusing on strategic vertical markets. Their competence includes solutions for data centers, electric vehicles, factory automation and solar projects.

President / CEO of Forward Solutions, Joe Orednick, explained, “Field Electrical Sales has long been known for its commitment to quality and deep understanding of the market. By joining forces, we’ll be able to offer unparalleled support to manufacturing and distribution partners across a broader geographic spectrum. This enhanced reach will continue to address the market trend of consolidation, centralized decision-making, and servicing projects that scale multiple regions. This is a win-win for everyone involved, especially our customers, who will benefit from a truly best-in-class experience.”

Skip Watson, CEO/Owner of Field Electrical Sales, added, “We're excited to be welcomed by the talented team at Forward Solutions. Their expertise perfectly complements our existing offerings, and together, we'll be a force to be reckoned with in the industry.”

Paul Staten, President, continued, “This strategic move allows us to provide our customers with even greater value and a wider range of solutions, all backed by the combined strength and reputation of both companies.”

Clients of both Field Electrical Sales and Forward Solutions can expect a seamless transition as the two entities integrate their strengths. Clients, partners, and stakeholders can anticipate continued dedication to excellence backed by the unmatched expertise that Field Electrical Sales brings. With a shared vision of excellence, this merger will create new avenues for growth and collaboration within the electrical division.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions is the parent company of a diverse group of B2B manufacturer representatives and consulting divisions dedicated to facilitating clients' growth in rapidly evolving markets. With a seasoned team of experts spanning business strategy, business intelligence, human resources, IT, marketing, and finance, Forward Solutions provides comprehensive support to each division, empowering them to concentrate on driving sales expansion. Their diverse portfolio includes leading manufacturer rep group brands such as Avision, Curate, OneSolution™, RelyPak™, and StruXur™. In addition, they provide specialized services through C3Team™, their consultancy division, and Xpand Demand™, their dedicated inside sales team, both designed to meet the unique needs of manufacturers and distributors.

About Fields Electric Sales:

Field Electrical Sales has been a Manufacturer Representative Group in the electrical channel for the last 90 years. It is a results-driven agency with a reputation for excellence among its manufacturing partners. With headquarters in Lebanon, Ohio, and a team of 37 team members. (18 customer service experts and 19 sellers) Fields Electrical Sales proudly serves distributors and end users in its territory.

Editorial Resources:

Releases, Articles, Bios, Images

Contact:

Gina Tsiropoulos

678-389-7126

Forward-Solutions.com

gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1072020d-83a3-474c-8a73-7df2eb4728e3