North America Perfume Market Report 2024: Anticipated to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Evolving Fragrance Demand and Increased Consumer Spending

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Perfume Market Report by Perfume Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive study on the North America perfume market has revealed significant growth, with market size valuated at US$ 6.6 Billion in 2023 and an expected rise to US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032, progressing at a steady CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2032. The analysis identifies a notable surge in consumer expenditure on beauty and personal care products as a fundamental driver of this market expansion.







The report identifies a shift in consumer behavior, especially among the younger demographic, towards a preference for multiple fragrances rather than a single trademark scent. This trend is bolstering the sales of both mass and premium perfume products across the region. Additionally, the demand for natural ingredients and value-added products on-the-go is also seen to be spurring market growth.



Market Segmentation Highlights



The North America perfume market is extensively segmented to offer detailed insights. Segmentation is based on perfume type, with precision analysis of premium and mass products. The market is also bifurcated into categories covering female, male, and unisex fragrances, while distribution channels span supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty retailers, online stores, and others. Regional and country-level projections offer an inclusive overview, delving into specific market behaviors and trends within the United States and Canada.



Strategic Market Insights



Critical questions regarding market size, growth rate, driving factors, and the impact of COVID-19 have been probed to provide stakeholders with a robust understanding of the market landscape. Furthermore, other influential factors, such as value chain analysis, key market drivers, challenges, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and competitive landscape have been examined to give a comprehensive view of the market's direction and dynamics.



Fostering Informed Strategic Decisions



These insights underscore the prominent developments and prospects, empowering industry players to make informed strategic decisions and capitalize on market opportunities. The North America perfume market demonstrates robust growth potential backed by consumer trends and preferences, ensuring its position as a key area of focus for those within the beauty and personal care industry.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered North America



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r40d0u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment