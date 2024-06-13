Investigation Alert Hut 8, Xponential Fitness, and iRhythm Technologies: Submit Your Information Now to Johnson Fistel, LLP

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a law firm specializing in shareholder rights, is currently investigating potential violations of both federal and state laws. The investigation targets specific officers and directors within several companies. These companies include Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), and iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC). The goal of this investigation is to ensure that the laws governing corporate behavior are being upheld, and to protect shareholder interests within these organizations. The scope of the investigation covers potential misconduct or inappropriate actions by the officers and directors of these firms that may have crossed legal boundaries. This is a part of Johnson Fistel LLP's commitment to uphold the rights of shareholders and maintain the ethical standards expected of companies and their officers.



Recently class action lawsuits were filed against the following Companies, seeking damages, but only for those who acquired stock during (the “Class Period”). If you purchased shares before the Class Period, you will not be able to participate in any recovery obtained in the class action, but you may be able to participate in a separate action seeking to hold the officers and directors who engaged in the alleged wrongdoing responsible for any damage to the Company.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hut 8 holding shares before November 9, 2023, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/hut-8-corp

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Xponential Fitness holding shares before July 26, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/xponential-fitness-inc

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of iRhythm holding shares before January 11, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/irhythm-technologies-inc

About Johnson Fistel, LLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, LLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

