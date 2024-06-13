Carboxy Therapy Market Size to Hit $228.7 million by 2031: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carboxy therapy market size was estimated at USD 107.7 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 228.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.4% between 2024 and 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing focus on personal wellness and appearance among millennials is also fueling market growth. The easy availability of this treatment at dermatology and cosmetic clinics along with negligible side effects further propels the demand. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements have made the carboxy therapy equipment more effective and convenient to use, thereby augmenting the market expansion.



Market Dynamics:

The growth of the carboxy therapy market is attributed to rising adoption among dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners and increasing preference for non-surgical aesthetic procedures. Carboxy therapy is a non-invasive procedure that works by releasing carbon dioxide into the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, cellulite, and stretch marks. It lifts and firms the skin naturally. Rising demand for cost-effective and non-surgical aesthetic treatments is propelling the growth of the global carboxy therapy market.

Market Trends:

Growing focus on personal appearance and self-confidence is fueling the demand for various aesthetic procedures. Carboxy therapy is gaining popularity as it offers quick results and involves minimal discomfort. The trend of online consultation and treatment is also contributing to the market growth. Various online platforms are offering virtual consultations for carboxy therapy. This allows customers to get treatment recommendations from experienced practitioners sitting in the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the benefits of carboxy therapy through social media marketing and online before-and-after images is increasing the popularity of this non-surgical technique. Market players are also developing innovative carboxy products to offer enhanced comfort and efficacy. This is increasing preference for carboxy therapy over other aesthetic treatments.

Carboxy Therapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $107.7 million Estimated Value by 2031 $228.7 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Device Type, By Application, By Body Part, By End User: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing awareness and popularity through social media marketing and celebrity endorsements



• Growing disposable incomes and desire for non-invasive aesthetic improvements Restraints & Challenges • Lack of awareness among individuals



• High cost of treatment procedures

Table top carboxy therapy devices dominated the market in 2023, holding around 55% share. These highly portable and easy to use devices provide a cost effective solution for practitioners to perform carboxy procedures. They are equipped with varied features like adjustable gas pressure and flow rates as well as safety mechanisms. Their small footprint also saves on clinic space. Manufacturers are further enhancing their functionality through touchscreen controls and integrated record keeping systems.

Carboxy therapy found major use in facial applications like treatment of wrinkles, dark eye circles and skin laxity in 2023. The non-invasive nature and minimal side effects make it preferable to other modalities. Practitioners are leveraging new hand piece designs and customized gas mixture formulas to boost efficacy on facial skin. Marketing efforts focus on its anti-aging and rejuvenating effects to attract consumer interest. Suppliers offer bundled service packages with complementary procedures to expand revenue streams.

Key Market Takeaways

The global carboxy therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by rising consumer acceptance of minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.

On the basis of device type, table top carboxy therapy devices are expected to hold a dominant market share owing to their portability and cost effectiveness. By application, treatment of stretch marks is expected to dominate the market due to high prevalence.

In terms of body parts, the face segment will lead the market over the forecast period due to focus on anti-aging solutions. Based on end user, hospitals will remain the major revenue generator supported by infrastructure and expertise.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the carboxy therapy market through the forecast period due to technological advancements and high consumer disposable income levels.

Some of the major players operating in the market include BodyHt, UNITRONIC, DermoEquipos, Alvi Prague and Oxxot among others. With growing medical tourism and strategic partnerships, competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Device Type:

Table Top

Portable

By Application:

Stretch marks

Cellulite

Alopecia

Dark Eye Circles

Scars & Wrinkles

Others

By Body Part:

Face

Eyelids

Neck

Stomach

Buttocks

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



