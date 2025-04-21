Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size to Surpass $9.05 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.4% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global meningococcal vaccines market size is estimated to grow from US$ 4.53 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 9.05 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2025 and 2032.

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Key Takeaways

• The global meningococcal vaccines market size is anticipated to grow nearly 2X, expanding from USD 4.53 Bn in 2025 to USD 9.05 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period.

• Based on type, conjugate vaccines segment is expected to account for half of the revenue share in the global meningococcal vaccines market by 2025. This is due to advantages of conjugate vaccines, including long-lasting immunity and high avidity.

• In terms of sales channel, public segment will likely account for a dominant 60.1% of the global meningococcal vaccines market share in 2025.

• By age group, children and adults (2 years & above) segment is set to dominate the industry. Coherent Market Insights’ new meningococcal vaccines market research projects the target segment to account for around USD 3.193 Bn in 2025.

• North America will likely retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to strong presence of meningococcal vaccine manufacturers and continuous advancements in vaccine technologies. As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest meningococcal vaccines market analysis, North America is poised to account for around 2/5th of the global market share.

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a highly remunerative pocket for companies. This is attributable to increasing prevalence of meningococcal disease, growing health consciousness, and increasing healthcare investment across nations like India and China.

Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $4.53 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $9.05 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Sales Channel, By Age Group Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Growing prevalence of meningococcal diseases across the globe



• Increasing government support and funding Growth Drivers • High cost of meningococcal vaccines



• Stringent regulatory framework

Rising Meningitis Burden Triggering Sales Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant meningococcal vaccines market growth factors. One such major factor expected to fuel growth of meningococcal vaccines industry is the increasing prevalence of meningitis globally.

According to the Meningitis Research Foundation, around 2.3 million cases of meningitis are estimated to occur worldwide each year. This is expected to drive demand for meningococcal vaccines during the assessment period.

High Vaccine Costs and Limited Awareness Restraining Market Growth

The global meningococcal vaccines market forecast looks bright. However, certain factors are limiting its growth to some extent. These include high cost of meningococcal vaccines, storage challenges, and limited awareness in developing and underdeveloped regions.

Meningococcal vaccines, especially conjugate and combination ones, are generally expensive. This limits their widespread adoption in low- and middle-income nations.

There is also a lack of awareness regarding meningococcal disease and its prevention in many developing regions. Moreover, inadequate storage and transportation infrastructure for vaccines continues to be a challenge. These factors collectively restrain the meningococcal vaccines market growth.

Rise in Government Immunization Programs Creating Growth Prospects

The burden of meningococcal disease is increasing significantly, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. This is prompting governments and healthcare organizations like WHO, UNICEF, and GAVI to launch immunization programs, thereby creating growth avenues for companies.

For instance, in March 2024, Nigeria became the first nation globally to roll out the Men5CV vaccine. The new vaccine, recommended by WHO, offers protection against five strains of meningococcus bacteria. These vaccination activities are supported and funded by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

The introduction of Men5CV is crucial for Nigeria, which lies within the African Meningitis Belt and has witnessed recurrent meningitis outbreaks. Other meningitis-prone countries are also expected to increase vaccination drives. This will likely create revenue-generation opportunities for meningococcal vaccine manufacturers.

Emerging Meningococcal Vaccines Market Trends

There is a growing interest in advanced vaccines that offer broader protection. This is putting conjugated vaccines like MenB and MenACWY into the limelight. More and more companies are focusing on developing conjugated meningococcal vaccines to meet growing end user demand.

Rising emphasis on preventive healthcare is acting as a catalyst fueling meningococcal vaccines market demand. People are gradually opting for vaccines to reduce burden of infectious diseases like meningococcal meningitis.

Ongoing innovations are paving way for more targeted and personalized immunization strategies with fewer side effects.

Leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are rigorously investing in R&D to develop effective vaccines. They are also focusing on faster vaccine approvals to stay ahead of the competition.

Analyst’s View

“The global meningococcal vaccines market is poised for notable growth, driven primarily by rising burden of meningococcal meningitis, increasing number of immunization programs, and rising popularity of preventive healthcare,” said senior analyst Nikhilesh Ravindra Patel. “Shift towards multivalent vaccines that offer broader protection against multiple serogroups will also positively impact the overall meningococcal vaccines market value.”

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in meningococcal vaccines market report:

Key Developments

In October 2023, the U.S. FDA approved Pfizer’s PENBRAYA, the first and only pentavalent vaccine designed to protect against the most common serogroups responsible for meningococcal disease in adolescents and young adults. The vaccine combines components from Pfizer’s existing meningococcal vaccines: Nimenrix and Trumenba.

In May 2023, Funed and Fiocruz received registration for the production of the meningococcal ACWY conjugate vaccine from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency.

