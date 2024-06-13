Blue Mantis Introduces New Secure Managed Backup Solution for Enhanced Data Protection for Mid-Market and Enterprise Customers

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a premier provider of managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today introduced Blue Mantis Managed Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS), which provides midmarket and enterprise customers with secure and scalable cloud backup and recovery capabilities from a single point of contact while simplifying the management and administration of their backup operations.



Powered by industry-leading technology from Veeam and Wasabi, Blue Mantis Managed BaaS ensures with high degrees of resiliency and supports physical, virtual, public cloud and Microsoft 365 and Azure workloads. Delivered as a managed service and backed by Blue Mantis’ managed services team, Blue Mantis Managed BaaS assumes responsibility for an enterprise’s entire backup and recovery, allowing IT teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.

With this solution, Blue Mantis is targeting a large and fast-growing market segment. IDC forecasts the data protection as-a-service market to grow at a 19.2% CAGR to a total of $21.4 billion by 2026. This growth is driven by several market dynamics. Mid-market and enterprise organizations often rely on multiple solutions, including costly and cumbersome legacy offerings, for different data protection requirements, such as server, endpoint, and Microsoft 365 and Azure backup. They also are challenged by limited internal resources to ensure these offerings are performance optimized.

“Data is the undisputed lifeblood of modern businesses, making it more important than ever to have secure, scalable and reliable data backup and protection,” said Adam Caponigro, VP of Managed Services, Blue Mantis. “Blue Mantis Managed Backup-as-a-Service meets our customers’ critical and universal data protection requirements by delivering resilience, as well as the speed and flexibility to ensure they can recover data and manage critical workloads, regardless of location.”

Solution Benefits and Features

Fast and Complete Recovery – Blue Mantis Managed BaaS enables fast and flexible recovery options with local storage for critical workloads and immutable cloud storage with no ingress/egress fees for offsite repository.

– Blue Mantis Managed BaaS enables fast and flexible recovery options with local storage for critical workloads and immutable cloud storage with no ingress/egress fees for offsite repository. Flexibility – Blue Mantis customers can use their own Veeam license if they already have an investment in it, or get it bundled with the service.

– Blue Mantis customers can use their own Veeam license if they already have an investment in it, or get it bundled with the service. Ease of Use – Blue Mantis Managed BaaS simplifies the technology stack by centralizing the backup and recovery capabilities with Veeam and Wasabi, instead of having multiple solutions for different areas.

– Blue Mantis Managed BaaS simplifies the technology stack by centralizing the backup and recovery capabilities with Veeam and Wasabi, instead of having multiple solutions for different areas. Versatility – Blue Mantis Managed BaaS provides a comprehensive and secure data protection solution for physical, virtual, public cloud, and Microsoft 365 workloads.

Availability

Blue Mantis Managed Backup-as-a-Service is available now from Blue Mantis. For more information, please visit bluemantis.com.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.