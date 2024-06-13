Virtualware partners with MACE Virtual Labs to support US market growth for enterprise VR solutions

BILBAO, Spain, June 13, 2024, Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in enterprise virtual reality, has partnered with Houston-based MACE Virtual Labs , a provider of VR and immersive technologies. As a newly appointed Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of Virtualware’s VIROO software platform, MACE VL will offer this recognized leading solution that enables enterprises to develop, deploy, and manage virtual reality content using an open systems architecture.

As a turnkey provider of commercial-grade XR hardware and software solutions for the Enterprise, Military, Entertainment, Healthcare, and Education markets, MACE VL will help expand VIROO across its customer base.

Edgar Acosta, Managing Partner of MACE Virtual Labs “The US market is at a point where large enterprises, educational institutions and public sector organizations are looking to leverage the rapid advances in virtual reality technology to develop new products, improve collaboration and train staff and this requires enterprise-class solutions that can be easily deployed, secured and managed. Virtualware’s VIROO software platform is a full-featured enterprise VR platform that meets our customers' needs and we look forward to adding VIROO to our portfolio of solutions.”

John Cunningham, President of Virtualware USA says “We are seeing strong demand across the US for enterprise VR solutions for collaboration, design/review, digital twin and training applications and MACE Virtual Labs is a leading provider of integrated solutions that incorporate best of breed products. They understand that enterprises, government, and academic institutions are looking for integrated solutions that address their needs and not just individual products and have a proven track record with hundreds of clients and we look forward to growing our presence in the US market with Mace Virtual Labs to help us deliver VIROO to meet growing customer demand.”

MACE VL provides integrated hardware and software solutions, supported by a robust network of Studio Partners who collaborate with potential customers to create custom content for Immersive Learning, Simulations, Serious Gaming, and Customer Activation. As a new VIROO Value-Added Reseller (VAR), MACE VL will help customers design, develop, integrate, pilot, and scale XR solutions, focusing on delivering value beyond the technology.

Virtualware’s flagship product, VIROO, is a secure ISO 27001 certified enterprise virtual reality software platform that enables multi-user VR design/review collaboration, rapid development, deployment, and management of digital twin and training content in a secure cloud or on premises server environment.

VIROO is rapidly becoming the global benchmark for the development and deployment of multi-user VR applications in industry and education and is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Vernova (formerly GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy), Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, The Spanish Railway Infrastructure Management Authority (ADIF), the Spanish Ministry of Defense and numerous universities and vocational colleges worldwide.

