The Power of Skill Assessments and Automation in Training

Cary, NC, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning and Development (L&D) training programs play a key role in propelling employee growth and organizational success. A study conducted by LinkedIn revealed that organizations with comprehensive L&D programs have 30-50% higher retention rates. INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is identifying strategies to use hands-on skill assessments to ensure organizations are getting the maximum benefit.

“By leveraging automation and implementing skills assessments into training initiatives, organizations can unlock optimal benefits that contribute to a thriving culture and improved retention rates,” said INE Security’s CEO Dara Warn. “Technical skills assessments are a cornerstone in understanding professional capabilities, knowledge gaps, and areas for improvement. The data derived from these assessments forms the foundation for personalized learning journeys.”

Alignment

The true power of skill assessments lies in their ability to align cybersecurity training programs with employees' current skill levels and learning needs. These assessments provide valuable insights into individual strengths and skills , allowing organizations to tailor training programs accordingly. As a general example, if an employee scores low in communication skills, the training program can focus on communication strategies, active listening techniques, and conflict resolution. This type of alignment:

Enhances the effectiveness of training

Fosters greater engagement and motivation among employees

When individuals see tangible progress in areas they want to improve, they are more likely to stay committed to their development journey.

Automation

Automation has emerged as a game-changer in skill assessments. Advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, make it possible to automate the assessment process seamlessly and generate recommended learning profiles for each employee. This type of automation:

Saves time and resources

Ensures accuracy and consistency in assessments

Real-time data analysis also enables organizations to make data-driven decisions regarding training strategies and content updates.

Impact

Cybersecurity training programs are a key strategy in improving employee retention and motivation. When employees receive personalized training aligned with their goals and capabilities, they feel valued and invested in their professional growth. This leads to a positive work environment where continuous learning is encouraged and celebrated. The integration of skill assessments and automation has become a catalyst for organizational development and employee engagement. By leveraging data-driven insights and technology-driven solutions, organizations can:

Create highly effective training programs that foster individual growth

Contribute to a thriving organizational culture.

As businesses continue to evolve, investing in modern L&D strategies that prioritize personalized learning and automation will be key to unlocking the full potential of employees and driving long-term success.

INE Security offers a Skill Sonar, a comprehensive skills assessment tool. Skill Sonar empowers organizations to drive growth, optimize performance, and cultivate a culture of continuous learning. By leveraging its trustworthy insights, you can make informed decisions, identify skill gaps, and align training initiatives with team members and overall business initiatives.

