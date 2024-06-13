Quadient’s New Parcel Pending PLUS Solution Brings More Efficiency, Insights and Convenience to Multifamily Property Managers

Quadient’s next generation smart locker solution to be unveiled at the Apartmentalize conference this month

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, today announced the launch of its next-generation smart parcel locker solution, Parcel Pending PLUS. Fueled by new, more powerful software, Parcel Pending PLUS meets the evolving needs of the dynamic multifamily industry with new features, including enhanced real-time business intelligence tools for a wider variety of applications; increased operational efficiency; enriched capacities; convenience features for residents and more automation for carriers.

With more than 20,800 smart locker placements globally and a leading presence in the multifamily industry in the United States, among other markets, Quadient is committed to continuously investing in innovation that addresses customer needs, securing its place as a global leader in parcel locker solutions. Parcel Pending PLUS is being unveiled for the first time at the National Apartment Association’s annual conference and exposition, Apartmentalize, in the Parcel Pending by Quadient booth No. 741, from June 20 to 21 in Philadelphia.

“The innovative technology powering Parcel Pending PLUS not only offers more efficiency, insights and convenience for users, but it also provides for new use cases for our lockers in multifamily and other industries that will drive increased usage of our network,” said Austin Maddox, executive vice president, North American Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient. “As residents continue to increase their online shopping and expect secure package management, multifamily community managers are turning to Quadient smart lockers to take package management off their hands and deliver premium services to their residents. Parcel Pending PLUS is one of many ways we are delivering more for multifamily property managers, helping them better serve their communities today and in the future.”

With Parcel Pending PLUS, residents may receive multiple deliveries from the same carrier in one compartment, maximizing the system’s capacity and increasing convenience for residents. User registration is easy, facilitating user onboarding and adoption, and residents may now move their accounts between properties as needed. Additionally, Parcel Pending PLUS now offers single-use access to lockers for non-residents for additional uses such as placing keys and other materials for self-guided tours, property maintenance or pet sitters. Community managers may create dedicated zones on the locker unit to distribute leases and other documentation and for concierge, gym or pool deliveries.

Serving more than 1.8 million multifamily units and 4 million residents, and with 97% resident satisfaction year over year, Quadient’s Parcel Pending smart lockers have become one of the top apartment building amenities in demand by residents. For more information about Parcel Pending PLUS, visit www.parcelpending.com.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager VP of Media & Communications +1 203-301-3673 +1-630-699-8979 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

