DigiKey Highlights Sensing Technologies at Sensors Converge 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites attendees at Sensors Converge 2024 to visit its booth, #616, June 24-26, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. Visitors to DigiKey’s booth can learn more about the sensing and electronics offerings, industry-leading manufacturers and value-add services, view technical demonstrations and participate in a variety of exciting prize giveaways.



While visiting the DigiKey booth, show attendees can view demonstrations by DigiKey sensor and electronics experts and learn about the latest technologies from leading suppliers, including Bosch Sensortec, Sensirion, SICK, Arduino and Analog Devices, Inc.

Attendees can also view demonstrations from Dojo Five, Trafag Sensors and Controls , SparkFun , STMicroelectronics , Allegro MicroSystems and more.

“DigiKey is enthusiastic about returning to Sensors Converge 2024 and showcasing cutting-edge technologies from some of the leading sensor companies that will define the future,” said Jason Gums, manager, product management at DigiKey. “We look forward to engaging with engineers, designers and visionaries to help turn their ideas into reality. With our wide range of sensors, from MEMS accelerometers to environmental and safety sensors, as well as all supporting components, digital tools and support, DigiKey makes it easy to research, purchase and receive everything you need.”

Sensors Converge is North America’s largest electronics event for engineers and designers, focusing on technologies and embedded systems that work hand-in-hand with sensors. From enabling innovation to process design and control development to transforming markets, Sensors Converge spotlights technologies and applications that drive smart sensor innovation into an era of sustainability.

Attendees can find DigiKey at booth #616 and view their exhibitor profile here . DigiKey will be giving away wireless chargers and water bottles to attendees who stop by the booth.

For more information about DigiKey’s product offerings, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

