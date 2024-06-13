Round Table Pizza Opens at Stanford University Student Center

Beloved California Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza to Students and Faculty

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces that it has officially opened the latest Round Table Pizza at Stanford University. Located in the Tresidder Memorial Union, the beloved locally born chain is now serving its homemade pizzas, topped to the edge with gold-standard ingredients.

“We’re thrilled to bring our pizzas to the students and faculty of Stanford,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Our brand got its start in Menlo Park over 60 years ago, so it is even more meaningful to expand here, especially with such a prestigious university. We appreciate being on Stanford’s campus as a local California business and look forward to a promising relationship.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough and dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three-cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s hand-rolled crust.

The all-new Round Table Pizza at Stanford University is located at 459 Lagunita Dr., Stanford, California 94305. The location is open Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. For more information on Round Table Pizza, please visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

