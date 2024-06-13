Moringa Oil Market Set to Make Strong Impact by Attaining Valuation of USD 504.4 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global moringa oil market valuation is expected to exceed US$ 504.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 291.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2032.

The global demand for moringa oil has surged significantly in recent years, driven by its versatile applications and numerous health benefits. One of the primary factors contributing to this trend is the high yield of moringa seeds, which can produce between 30% to 40% oil content, making it a highly efficient source of vegetable oil. This efficiency is particularly appealing in the context of increasing demand for alternative vegetable oils, as traditional sources face sustainability challenges. Additionally, the moringa variety Periyakalum-1 (PKM-1) from India has shown consistent productivity across different geographical zones, further boosting its appeal.

The cosmetic industry has been a significant driver of moringa oil market demand. Moringa oil is prized for its oxidatively stable properties, moisturization benefits, and non-GMO status, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare products. The oil's ability to improve hydration and reduce wrinkles has made it a staple in beauty products, contributing to the overall growth of the moringa products market. This trend is particularly strong in regions like North America and Europe, where there is a high adoption of dietary supplements and functional products to support overall health.

Health and wellness trends have also played a crucial role in the rising demand for moringa oil. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards maintaining a balanced diet and incorporating natural supplements into their daily routines. Moringa oil, rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, fits well into this narrative, offering numerous health benefits such as immune-boosting properties and weight management support. The growing awareness of these benefits has led to a significant increase in the use of moringa oil in dietary supplements, particularly in Europe and North America.

The economic and market dynamics have further fueled the demand for moringa oil market. Rapid urbanization and rising health awareness in countries like the U.S., India, China, and Germany have upsurged the market share of moringa ingredients. The online distribution channel for moringa products is expected to register a high growth rate, driven by increasing per-capita disposable income and the convenience of online purchases. This trend is supported by the robust growth of the food supplements market in Europe, where sales at pharmacies have been growing annually by around 5%.

Key Findings in Moringa Oil Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 504.4 Million CAGR 6.3% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (59.6%) By Type Conventional (66.2%) By Application Cosmetics (85.9) By Distribution Channel Supermarket (43.2%) Top Trends Growing consumer preference for natural and organic moringa oil products

Increasing use of moringa oil in functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements

Rising demand for moringa oil in the cosmetics and personal care industry Top Drivers Increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with moringa oil

Rising disposable incomes and willingness to spend on premium, natural products

Expanding applications of moringa oil across various industries, including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals Top Challenges Limited geographical production of moringa, primarily concentrated in India and a few African regions

Growing competition from alternative superfoods and plant-based products offering similar health benefits

Disruptions in supply chains and production due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

From Seeds to Skincare: The Unstoppable Growth of Moringa Oil Demand

Moringa oil, a veritable treasure trove of health benefits, is extracted from the seeds of the Moringa oleifera tree. Its nutritional profile is impressive, boasting 92 different nutrients, including a plethora of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and a variety of phytochemicals such as fats, sterols, alcohols, ketones, acids, alkaloids, and flavonoids. The oil is particularly rich in antioxidants, with 46 different types identified, which play a crucial role in neutralizing harmful free radicals and reducing oxidative stress in the body, giving a boost to the moringa oil market. Additionally, it contains 36 anti-inflammatory compounds, making it a potent agent for reducing inflammation. Essential amino acids are not left out of its composition; it provides 18, including nine that are essential for human health, underscoring its importance in supporting a wide range of bodily functions.

The Rising Tide: Conventional Moringa Oil Outshines Organic Alternatives By Generating Over US$ 192.57 Million in Revenue

In recent years, conventional moringa oil has seen a significant surge in demand compared to its organic counterpart. This trend in the moringa oil market can be attributed to various factors, including cost-effectiveness, accessibility, and consumer behavior shaped by economic realities. The cost factor plays a pivotal role. Conventional moringa oil is often priced more affordably than organic versions. According to a 2023 report by MarketWatch, the average price of conventional moringa oil is 15% lower than organic. This price difference is crucial in markets where consumers are price-sensitive. Additionally, production costs for conventional moringa oil are lower since it doesn't require the stringent certification processes that organic farming demands. A 2022 study by the Organic Trade Association highlighted that organic certification can increase production costs by up to 20%, a burden often transferred to consumers.

Accessibility and easy availability are significant drivers of the global moringa oil market . Conventional moringa trees are cultivated more widely, leading to a higher yield. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported in 2023 that 75% of global moringa production is conventional, ensuring a steady supply chain. This widespread cultivation meets the growing demand from industries such as cosmetics, where moringa oil is a key ingredient. For instance, L'Oréal, a leading cosmetics company, reported a 12% increase in the usage of conventional moringa oil in their products over the past year, citing consistent supply as a critical factor.

Lastly, consumer perception and marketing strategies have played an influential role in shaping the growth of the moringa oil market . While organic products are often marketed as healthier and more environmentally friendly, conventional moringa oil has benefited from aggressive marketing campaigns emphasizing its benefits and affordability. A 2023 survey by Nielsen found that 68% of consumers prioritize affordability over organic certification when purchasing beauty products. Moreover, conventional moringa oil has been backed by endorsements from popular beauty influencers, further driving its popularity. For example, a campaign by beauty influencer Huda Kattan in 2022 led to a 25% increase in sales of conventional moringa oil within a month.

Moringa Oil’s Magic: The Secret Elixir Revolutionizing Beauty Routines in Cosmetics Industry, Rake in More than US$ 249.92 Million

Moringa oil, extracted from the seeds of the Moringa oleifera tree, has become a staple in the cosmetics industry due to its exceptional nutrient profile and versatile benefits. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins A and E, and essential fatty acids, moringa oil provides profound moisturizing and anti-aging properties, giving an impetus to the moringa oil market growth. Its high content of oleic acid allows it to penetrate deeply into the skin, hydrating and nourishing it from within. Additionally, its antioxidant properties help to combat free radicals, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The anti-inflammatory attributes of moringa oil also make it ideal for soothing irritated skin, making it a popular ingredient in products designed for sensitive skin.

Several top-tier cosmetics products incorporate moringa oil to leverage its skin-enhancing benefits. Facial serums and oils, moisturizers, hair care treatments, and even makeup products are often formulated with moringa oil. For instance, facial oils like Sunday Riley's "Juno" and Kiehl's "Daily Reviving Concentrate" harness the nourishing qualities of moringa oil to rejuvenate the skin. Hair care products such as Oribe's "Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo" and The Body Shop's "Moringa Shine & Protection Hair Mist" utilize moringa oil for its ability to strengthen and impart shine to hair. Furthermore, brands like Drunk Elephant and Moroccanoil have integrated moringa oil into their formulations to enhance the efficacy and luxury of their skincare and haircare lines.

Major brands in the global moringa oil market making significant use of moringa oil include The Body Shop, renowned for its ethical sourcing and natural ingredients, and Estée Lauder, which often includes moringa oil in its high-end skincare products. L’Occitane en Provence also features moringa oil in their luxurious creams and serums. These brands emphasize the oil's ability to deliver hydration, improve skin texture, and boost overall skin health. By incorporating moringa oil, these companies not only enhance the effectiveness of their products but also cater to the growing demand for natural and organic ingredients in skincare and beauty routines. This trend underscores a broader shift in the cosmetics industry towards sustainable and health-conscious formulations, making moringa oil a valuable and sought-after component.

Asia Pacific is to Stay Powerhouse of Moringa Oil Production and Consumption

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the leading producer and consumer of moringa oil market, driven by a combination of favorable climatic conditions, economic factors, and cultural preferences. As of 2024, the region's dominance is underscored by several compelling statistics. India alone accounts for approximately 80% of the global moringa supply, making it the primary supplier worldwide. The market for moringa products in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.41% from 2024 to 2031, reaching an estimated market size of USD 233.44 million by 2031. This growth is fueled by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of moringa, which is rich in multivitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids.

The region's economic landscape also plays a crucial role in dominance across global moringa oil market . Rising disposable incomes in countries like China and India are propelling consumer spending on health and wellness products, including moringa oil. Additionally, the cultural shift towards organic and plant-based products is significant in Asia Pacific, where consumers are increasingly opting for natural alternatives over synthetic ones. This trend is particularly evident in the cosmetics industry, where moringa oil is preferred for its moisturizing and anti-aging properties. The market's growth is further supported by technological advancements and product innovations, which enhance the appeal and accessibility of moringa oil.

Moreover, the strategic initiatives by key players in the region, such as expansions, mergers, and acquisitions, are bolstering the market's growth. The Asia Pacific region's robust infrastructure for agricultural production and processing also contributes to its leading position. Countries like India and China have established extensive supply chains that ensure the efficient production and distribution of moringa products. This comprehensive ecosystem, combined with the region's natural resources and economic dynamics, solidifies Asia Pacific's status as the epicenter of the global moringa oil market.

Global Moringa Oil Market Key Players

Sabinsa

Amruta Herbals

Vee Kay International

AE Chemie

Caribbean Natural

Amsar

Kupanda

Biocosmethic

Grenera

Healing Moringa Tree

Moringa Farms Inc

Moringa For Life

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarket

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

