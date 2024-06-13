QIAGEN’s software QCI Interpret accelerates clinical reporting turnaround time for high throughput NGS testing labs

Venlo, the Netherlands, and Redwood City, California, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the release of a new version of its clinical decision support software, QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret (QCI Interpret), that brings significant performance and scalability enhancements tailored for high-throughput, next-generation sequencing (NGS) labs moving to larger test panels and higher test volumes. The latest version of QCI Interpret introduces improvements that accelerate critical lab performance criteria for turn-around-time, diagnostic yield and quality results.

The latest release builds upon the advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-capabilities of QCI Interpret, including AI-derived literature searches and AI-trained phenotype-driven ranking, to introduce unprecedented workflow scalability in and seamless test menu expansion. New capabilities include bulk variant assessment, flagging of co-occurring variants, enhanced test tracking, additional multi-user functionality, enabling faster turnaround times, improved process and test management, and greater user coordination and flexibility. Existing customers can access these new features in the release of QCI Interpret available from June 2, 2024.

“NGS is revolutionizing genomics and we’re seeing rapid adoption and advancement within the industry,” said Jonathan Sheldon, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN Digital Insights. “Single gene tests and small gene panels are being replaced with large, comprehensive gene panels and even whole exome and genome sequencing, creating an immense amount of data to interpret. The latest release of QCI Interpret will enable labs to scale up interpretation, identify and classify the most relevant variants more efficiently, and find supporting evidence for clinical decision faster.”

Most NGS labs are facing increasing demands to improve productivity, efficiency and scalability to handle growing test volumes while maintaining high-quality results. To address these challenges, QCI Interpret provides a unified system that can support the launch of additional panels without impacting turnaround times. The platform provides comprehensive content with high quality for quick review, seamless case and workflow management, increased reporting flexibility, easy team coordination, and significantly reduces manual steps that save lab personnel considerable time.

The latest QCI Interpret release helps labs perform variant analysis, interpretation and reporting faster, more reliably, and more consistently. New features include:

Bulk Variant Assessment: A new Bulk Change Tool that boosts variant assessment speed and efficiency by enabling simultaneous assessment of multiple variants. Variant assessment with this feature is 6x faster compared to manual variant assessment.

Flagging of Co-occurring Variants: A new feature that enables users to flag co-occurring variants with therapeutic significance early in the workflow to ensure the lab and ordering physician are informed of actionable and relevant variants.

New Tools for User Group Coordination and Communication: Enhancements that allow labs to tailor test organization strategy, providing a more personalized and efficient workflow.

QCI Interpret is the most widely used clinical decision support software globally, with over 850,000 clinical samples processed per year and growing. To date, the software has been trusted to analyze and interpret over 4 million NGS patient test cases for oncology and hereditary diseases worldwide, with clinical labs using it to increase the efficiency and accuracy of variant interpretation and reporting. Its consistency, accuracy, and superior content make it the go-to choice for labs and organizations of all sizes, including decentralized labs, healthcare systems, and national precision medicine programs.

For over two decades, QCI Interpret has combined the unmatched accuracy and consistency of QIAGEN’s proprietary expert (MD/PhD) curation with the superior efficiency of machine curation (AI-powered curation) to enable high-confidence variant interpretation and reporting. Over 200 scientific experts work alongside machines to efficiently curate, annotate, analyze, and certify complex clinical evidence, ensuring customers can trust the data to inform critical decisions.

QIAGEN recently announced the European IVDR certification of QCI Interpret as a Class C Medical Device. It is the first NGS interpretation platform for both hereditary and oncology applications to be approved for diagnostic use.

Learn more about the latest release of QCI Interpret here https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/interpretation-and-reporting/.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

