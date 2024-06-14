Back-to-Back Super Bowl Celebration Continues as Jostens Presents the Kansas City Chiefs with their Spectacular Super Bowl LVIII Championship Ring

Kansas City, MO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a private ceremony, in partnership with Jostens, the Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches, ownership and staff received their Super Bowl LVIII Ring which celebrates the Chiefs place as an NFL dynasty.

“Jostens has had the incredible honor to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate all four of their Super Bowl wins,” said Chris Poitras SVP & GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “With each ring, we continue to innovate and enhance our designs by using state-of-the-art technology combined with unmatched craftsmanship and the Chiefs ring is nothing short of a perfect combination of all those elements.”

“Earning back-to-back Super Bowl championships is an incredibly difficult and rare feat. It helps define legacies for franchises, coaches, players, and is a testament to the commitment and dedication that is required from everyone in the organization,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We have long trusted Jostens to help share the stories of our championship seasons through their beautiful ring designs, and this year is no different. This incredible piece of wearable art is a true symbol of the journey that the team took to secure the franchise’s fourth Lombardi Trophy, and we couldn’t be prouder to represent Chiefs Kingdom as champions once again.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are no stranger to the Super Bowl, returning to the big game for the fourth time in five seasons. Their Super Bowl LVIII win marks the ninth time in NFL history that a franchise has won back-to-back titles. The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Ring is a true piece of hand-crafted excellence created in 10-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds and genuine rubies that commemorates their unwavering dedication and teamwork throughout the 2023 season.

The ring top features the Chiefs interlocking arrowhead logo meticulously crafted from 16 custom-cut rubies, symbolic of the 16 outright division titles in franchise history. The arrowhead is created in yellow gold and set with 50 diamonds. These 50 diamonds are a nod to the Chiefs scoring ability at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium where they outscored opponents by 50 points during the regular season. The logo proudly sits atop four Lombardi Trophies. Each Trophy is set with a single marquise diamond representing the Chiefs four Super Bowl titles. The bases of the Trophies are comprised of 19 baguette diamonds, an homage to being the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. An additional 58 diamonds are set in the ring top as a tribute to Super Bowl LVIII. Accenting both the top and bottom edges of the ring top are 11 custom-cut rubies, representing the Chiefs 11 regular season wins in 2023.

Adorning the left and right sides of the ring top in yellow gold and diamonds, is their title of WORLD CHAMPIONS. WORLD is set with 39 diamonds, an homage to the 39 total touchdowns scored by the Chiefs in the 2023 season. The word CHAMPIONS features 70 diamonds, symbolizing the 70 points the Chiefs scored in the three playoff games leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. 22 diamonds are set along the left and right side of the ring top, symbolic of the 22 points scored in the second half and overtime of Super Bowl LVIII that led to the Chiefs win over the 49ers. Each corner of the ring top edge includes seven diamonds for a total of 28; these are symbolic of the Chiefs historic defense that held every opponent under 28 points throughout the 2023 season.

Utilizing a hidden hinge mechanism, the ring top opens to reveal additional storytelling on the interior of the ring. The reverse side of the ring top displays the last play called, “Tom & Jerry”, which occurred in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII. The play is drawn out using Head Coach Andy Reid’s handwriting. Below the play is the championship date, 2-11-2024. The right side features a miniature football field created in red and silver and set with Lombardi Trophies in the center, ranging from one to four Trophies depending on the recipient’s time with the organization. The field is encased by a thin piece of glass. Floating behind the glass are 17 miniature gold leaf Lombardi Trophy confetti, reenacting the on-field celebration and commemorating the 17 points scored in the AFC Championship Game to secure their fourth Lamar Hunt Trophy in five seasons. Above the football field, a Super Bowl LVIII logo designed to emulate the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign is a nod to the host city. Underneath the field, the championship year-dates the recipient has been part of the organization are displayed.

The left side of the ring features the player’s name created in contrasting yellow gold. Celebrating their individual contribution to the team’s success, players receive their jersey number in white gold set with diamonds. The franchise’s championship year-dates are featured on a banner on each side of the jersey number. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is created in detail and includes the 142.2 decibel rating and LOUD on each scoreboard, paying tribute to Chiefs Kingdom, the loudest fans in the world. In the background are fireworks representing the celebration of the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history. Completing the left side is CHIEFS KINGDOM.

The right side of the ring proudly displays the words BACK-TO-BACK crafted in yellow gold highlighting their incredible 2022 and 2023 seasons. Below is the official Super Bowl LVIII logo in white gold set with 19 round diamonds and one marquise diamond. The 19 diamonds commemorate the 11th consecutive winning season in addition to the eighth consecutive AFC West title held by the Chiefs. The logo is flanked on the sides by the team abbreviations KC and SF. The right side is completed with the word OVERTIME above the final score of Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22.

178 diamonds cascade from the ring top down the edges of the ring, creating a border around the side panels. Honoring the legacy of the late Lamar and Norma Hunt, each of their initials are featured on the inner and outer palm in a yellow gold football pulled from the AFL jersey patch.

The story of the season continues on the interior of the ring with the Chiefs logo above their 2023 team motto, UNITED, which is created from red ceramic. As a tribute to one of the most intense playoff runs in NFL history, the team abbreviations, scores and seed of the teams the Chiefs defeated in the postseason are featured. Below, each player receives their unique signature.

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Ring is one that is rich in storytelling and celebrates their astonishing achievement with incredible design details and jewelry innovation. Hand-crafted with 529 diamonds and 38 rubies totaling approximately 14.80 carats of gemstones, this ring is worthy of back-to-back Super Bowl Champions.

THE FAN COLLECTION:

The Chiefs are offering all members of the Chiefs Kingdom an opportunity to purchase a piece of Super Bowl history with the official Super Bowl LVIII Fan Collection. Custom pieces and finely crafted products make up the collection, all of which are inspired by the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII ring. Order online at: www.jostens.com/chiefs

Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs are offering a Limited Edition Ring which is the closest ring in design to the Chiefs official Super Bowl Ring available for purchase to the general public. There will be 58 Limited Edition rings available, commemorating Super Bowl LVIII. You can purchase yours on www.jostens.com/chiefs

In addition to crafting the Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl LVIII Championship Ring, Jostens also created their 2022 Super Bowl LVII Championship Ring, 2019 Super Bowl LIV Championship Ring, 1969 Super Bowl IV Championship Ring, and the 2020 AFC Championship Ring.

