Flash News: OKX Adjusts Expiration Rules for ETHUSD-Margined Expiry Futures

OKX Adjusts Expiration Rules for ETHUSD-Margined Expiry Futures

OKX today announced an update to the expiration date rules for ETHUSD-margined expiry futures.

This adjustment, which will come into effect at 8:00 AM (UTC) on June 21, 2024, is designed to enhance market liquidity and provide additional trading opportunities for OKX users.

The available durations for ETHUSD-margined futures will be expanded to include weekly, bi-weekly, monthly (new duration), bi-monthly (new duration), quarterly and bi-quarterly. Prior to this, four durations were supported: weekly, bi-weekly, quarterly and bi-quarterly.



After the futures expiry at 8:00 am UTC on June 21, 2024, new futures will be generated with expiration dates of July 5, 2024, July 26, 2024 and August 30, 2024. Consequently, the available expiration dates for newly listed futures will include:

ETHUSD: June 28, 2024 ETHUSD: July 5, 2024 ETHUSD: July 26, 2024 ETHUSD: August 30, 2024 ETHUSD: September 27, 2024 ETHUSD: December 27, 2024

Further details are available here.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

