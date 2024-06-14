Smart Parking Global Industry Report 2024 - Smart Parking Solutions Seek to Resolve the Ever Growing Transport Challenges Confronting Cities across the World

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Parking - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Parking is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Off-Street Parking segment, which is expected to reach US$25.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.4%. The On-Street Parking segment is also set to grow at 12.8% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21% CAGR to reach $4.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Growing Vehicular Traffic and Lack of Adequate Parking Spaces in Cities Drives Focus onto Smart Parking Systems

The High Economic Cost of Parking Drives Interest in Smart Parking Solutions

Average Time Spent in Searching for Parking Space in the UK, Germany and USA (in Hours Per Driver Per Annum)

Smart Parking Solutions Seek to Resolve the Ever Growing Transport Challenges Confronting Cities across the World

Smart Parking: An Integral Part of Smart City Initiatives

A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide

Growing Smart City Initiatives Worldwide Presents Opportunity for Smart Parking Market

Rapid Pace of Urbanization Gives Rise to Parking Concerns, Presenting Opportunities for Smart Parking Market

Among the Notable Innovations in the Parking Space, Smart Parking Solutions Hold Immense Potential to Increase Parking Capacities

Integration of Real-Time Smart Parking Systems in Intelligent Transport Systems across Smart Cities: Designed to Provide Timely Information

IoT Facilitates Location Tracking of Cars in Smart Parking Lots

Key Benefits of IoT-based Smart Parking System: % Reduction in Time Spent on Searching for Parking Space, Gas Emissions, Distance Travelled and Traffic Volume

Innovations in IoT-based Smart Parking to Revolutionize Parking Space

Parking 4.0: The Future of Smart Parking

Smart Parking Technology Presents Additional Avenues of Revenue Generation in Cities

AI-Based Parking Improves Parking and On-Road Experience

Sensors Play a Vital Role in Smart Parking Systems

Event Parking in Cities: Tremendous Growth Potential for Smart Parking Market

Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects

Major Issues with Automated Parking Technology

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Smart Parking Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 526 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amano Corporation, Amano McGann, Inc., BMW Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

