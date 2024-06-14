Smart Parking Global Industry Report 2024 - Smart Parking Solutions Seek to Resolve the Ever Growing Transport Challenges Confronting Cities across the World

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Parking - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Parking is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Off-Street Parking segment, which is expected to reach US$25.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.4%. The On-Street Parking segment is also set to grow at 12.8% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21% CAGR to reach $4.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Market Trends & Drivers:
- Growing Vehicular Traffic and Lack of Adequate Parking Spaces in Cities Drives Focus onto Smart Parking Systems
- The High Economic Cost of Parking Drives Interest in Smart Parking Solutions
- Average Time Spent in Searching for Parking Space in the UK, Germany and USA (in Hours Per Driver Per Annum)
- Smart Parking Solutions Seek to Resolve the Ever Growing Transport Challenges Confronting Cities across the World
- Smart Parking: An Integral Part of Smart City Initiatives
- A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide
- Growing Smart City Initiatives Worldwide Presents Opportunity for Smart Parking Market
- Rapid Pace of Urbanization Gives Rise to Parking Concerns, Presenting Opportunities for Smart Parking Market
- Among the Notable Innovations in the Parking Space, Smart Parking Solutions Hold Immense Potential to Increase Parking Capacities
- Integration of Real-Time Smart Parking Systems in Intelligent Transport Systems across Smart Cities: Designed to Provide Timely Information
- IoT Facilitates Location Tracking of Cars in Smart Parking Lots
- Key Benefits of IoT-based Smart Parking System: % Reduction in Time Spent on Searching for Parking Space, Gas Emissions, Distance Travelled and Traffic Volume
- Innovations in IoT-based Smart Parking to Revolutionize Parking Space
- Parking 4.0: The Future of Smart Parking
- Smart Parking Technology Presents Additional Avenues of Revenue Generation in Cities
- AI-Based Parking Improves Parking and On-Road Experience
- Sensors Play a Vital Role in Smart Parking Systems
- Event Parking in Cities: Tremendous Growth Potential for Smart Parking Market
- Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects
- Major Issues with Automated Parking Technology
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Smart Parking Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|526
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amano Corporation, Amano McGann, Inc., BMW Group, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors Featured:
- Amano Corporation
- Amano McGann, Inc.
- BMW Group
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- CivicSmart, Inc.
- Continental AG
- Mercedes-Benz Group AG
- Flowbird
- gtechna
- IEM SA
- INDECT Electronics & Distribution GmbH
- IPS Group Inc.
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Nedap
- Parkmobile LLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Smart Parking Limited
- Swarco AG
- TKH Group NV
- Urbiotica
- Valeo S.A.
- Volkswagen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylqr6k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment