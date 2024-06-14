Global Pet Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report 2024-2030 - Market to Surge to USD 198.15 Million by 2030

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal Type, Product (Devices, Consumables), Measurement Type, Modality, Technology, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 198.15 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% from 2024 to 2030. Rising incidences of pet hypertension coupled with pet expenditure and humanization are key growth drivers for this market.







Pet hypertension is on the rise, and obesity, typically a result of sedentary lifestyles and inadequate eating habits, is a key precursor. Several commercial pet foods possess high sodium content, which may contribute to increased blood volume and water retention. Furthermore, lack of activity intensifies the matter by affecting blood pressure (BP) regulation and cardiovascular health, particularly among indoor or confined pets. Although certain breeds of dogs, including Spitz, Shih Tzus, and Yorkshire Terriers, have a genetic vulnerability to hypertension, external stressors gradually elevate blood pressure.



Another driving factor for the market is the growing expenditure on pet health. According to a 2024 article published by Forbes Advisor, pet owners spend around USD 1,533 annually on their pets. Of these, veterinary care spending was estimated at around USD 680 annually. Furthermore, in a 2023 study by Alltech, pet owners from the U.S. spent around USD 1,200 on their pets. This analysis also highlighted that nearly 90% of pet parents put special emphasis on actively conducting health inspections of their pets.



These aspects demonstrate the extent to which pet owners regard the health of their animals. There is an evident demand for comprehensive pet healthcare solutions, considering the large spending on veterinary care and the emphasis on health assessment. The market for pet blood pressure monitors will profit directly from this trend, as pet owners look for innovative diagnostic devices for keeping an increased focus on their pet's well-being. The elevated yearly spending on pets implies a willingness to spend on healthcare expenditures, leading to increased adoption of blood pressure monitors, becoming a growing majority in veterinary facilities as well as for home care settings.



Pet Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

By animal type, the dogs segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of over 52%, owing to the widespread pet ownership worldwide and the proactive measures that owners take for their pets' health.

In terms of product, the devices segment held the largest market share in 2023 owing to rising demand for devices that can perform multiple functionalities, such as measuring, distributing, and recording data, including blood pressure, temperature, blood oxygen saturation level, etc.

By measurement type, the non-invasive (NIBP) segment held the largest market share, over 64%, in 2023. This can be attributed to the fact that this method is more widely employed than invasive (arterial) measurement.

By modality, the portable segment held the largest market share of over 67% in 2023. This can be due to the convenience, cost-effectiveness, and portability offered by these devices.

By technology, the automatic segment held the largest market share in 2023 and the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its accuracy and swiftness of results.

By end-use, the veterinary hospitals segment held the largest market share of over 51% in 2023, as they are the primary point of consultation and care delivery for pets.

By region, North America held the largest share, over 34% of the global market in 2023. This growth results from the region's well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure and vast awareness among pet owners about routine health monitoring of their pets.

Factors such as the global upsurge in pet adoption and ownership, the increasing risk of hypertension among pets, the increase in expenditure on pet healthcare, and the rise in support initiatives are expected to drive market growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $126.19 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $198.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Movement Analysis

4.3. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Animal Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Dogs

4.3.2. Cats

4.3.3. Others



Chapter 5. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Devices

5.3.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1.2. Multiparameter Monitors

5.3.1.3. BP Monitoring Device

5.3.2. Consumables



Chapter 6. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market: Measurement Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, Measurement Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Non-Invasive (NIBP)

6.3.2. Invasive (Arterial)



Chapter 7. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Movement Analysis

7.3. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, Modality, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Benchtop

7.3.2. Portable



Chapter 8. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Movement Analysis

8.3. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, Technology, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. Aneroid

8.3.2. Automatic



Chapter 9. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Movement Analysis

9.3. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End-use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

9.3.1. Veterinary Hospitals

9.3.2. Veterinary Clinics

9.3.3. Other End-use



Chapter 10. Pet BP Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Animal Type, Product, Measurement Type, Modality, Technology, & End-use

10.1. Regional Dashboard

10.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Participant Categorization

11.2. Participants Overview

11.3. Financial Performance

11.4. Product Benchmarking

11.5. Market Position Analysis, 2023 (Heat Map Analysis)

11.6. Strategy Mapping

11.7. Company Profiles

Suntech Medical

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

TooToo Meditech Co Ltd.

New Gen Medical

CardioCommand Inc.

Panlab, S.L.U

Baxter (Hillrom)

KeeboVet Veterinary Ultrasound Equipment

AD Instruments

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics (Mindray Animal Care)

Midmark Corporation

