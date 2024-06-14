Brazil Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analysis Report 2024: Brazil's Regulator Concludes 5G Spectrum Auction

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil has one of the largest mobile markets in Latin America due to the sheer size of its population. Healthy competition in the mobile market has helped reduce the price of mobile services in Brazil in recent years and mobile service providers have had much success in converting their customers from prepaid to contract plans. Mobile broadband take-up has been rapid, with around 250 million subscriptions as of October arch 2021, bringing the penetration rate to 117%.



The principal telcos include TelefAnica Brasil, operating fixed-line and mobile services under the Vivo brand, as well as AmArica MAvil operating services under the Claro brand. Oi also offers a range of services though the company's financial difficulties recently forced the company to sell its mobile, tower and data centre units in a bid to reduce debt.



The multi-spectrum auction, intended to push the development of 5G, was scheduled for March 2020 but was delayed due to interference issues with satellite TV broadcasts and the pandemic. The auction was completed in November 2021, and spectrum was assigned in the following month. The licensees are obliged to provide 5G services to all capital cities by July 2022, as well as about 35,500km of the national highway network.



The country also has one of the largest fixed line broadband markets in Latin America, though broadband penetration is only slightly above the regional average, trailing behind Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay. Amendments to the licensing regime adopted in October 2019 also require that ISPs which have switched to authorisations invest money saved from lighter regulations in the expansion of broadband services.



The fixed line broadband market has seen rapid growth for a number of years, with a growing focus on fibre broadband. In 2019 the number of fibre accesses overtook DSL connections. Vivo has the largest share of the fibre market, followed by Oi and Claro.



The country is a key landing point for a number of important submarine cables connecting to the US, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. Several new cable systems are due to come into service through to 2022, which will increase bandwidth and push down broadband prices for end-users. Investments have also been made into terrestrial fibre cables between Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.



The traditional fixed-line market continues to suffer from consumers substituting services for mobile and fixed broadband solutions.



This report provides a review of Brazil's telecom market, including infrastructure and the regulatory environment. It profiles the main fixed-line operators and provides relevant statistics and analyses. The report also covers the mobile voice and data segments, providing a range of statistics and analyses, as also subscriber forecasts. In addition, the report reviews the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband sectors, including an assessment of technologies and regulatory influences.



Key Developments:

Regulator concludes multi-spectrum 5G auction;

IHS completes its acquisition of a 51% stake in FiberCo;

BTG Pactual buys 58% of Oi's fibre business Infraco for $2.3 billion;

Regulator allows accredited MVNOs to sign access agreements with more than one MNO;

Algar Telecom acquires Vogel Telecom, adds 3,400 corporate clients;

Regulator allows operators with spectrum in the 850MHz band to extend their concessions until the end of November 2028;

Tannat submarine cable connecting Brazil and Argentina ready for service;

TelefAnica Brasil and CDPQ create wholesale fibre broadband business, dubbed FiBrasil;

AmArica MAvil spins off towers and other related passive infrastructure in its Latin American markets;

Operators launch 5G services on a limited basis;

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory developments

General Plan for Updating Telecom Regulations (PGR)

General Telecommunications Act

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Privatisation of TelebrA!s

Telecom sector liberalisation

General Competition Plan

Concessions and authorisations

Competitive local exchange carriers (CLECs or mirror companies)

Universal service goals

Government telecom funds (Fust, Fistel, and Funttel)

Number Portability (NP)

Access

Interconnection

Fixed-line contract renewal - 2006

Fixed-line contract renewal - 2011

Mobile network developments

Mobile spectrum allocation and concession areas

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Roaming

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

Network sharing

Tower infrastructure

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Analogue networks

Digital networks

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

GSM

Mobile data

SMS

Mobile broadband

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Major mobile operators

Introduction

Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

TIM Brasil

Claro Brazil (AmArica MAvil)

Oi

Nextel Brasil

CTBC/Algar Telecom

Sercomtel Celular

Unicel/Aeiou (defunct)

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

Mobile economy

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

National Broadband Plan

Broadband for Schools

Digital inclusion and GESAC

Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Program (PAIS)

Connected North program

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Major fixed-line broadband operators

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Fixed wireless

Digital economy

Internet of Things

Fixed network operators

Overview of fixed network market

Oi

Vivo (TelefAnica Brasil)

Embratel (Claro)

Global Village Telecom (GVT)

TIM Brasil

CTBC/Algar Telecom

Sercomtel

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

Fixed-line statistics

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Terrestrial networks

Satellite networks

Infrastructure developments

Conexao Norte (Amazon cable)

Ciencia Conectada program

Very small aperture terminal (VSAT) networks

Smart infrastructure

Smart meters/smart grids

Data centres

Companies Featured

Telefonica Brasil (Vivo)

Brisanet

BTG Pactual

TIM Brasil

Claro

Huawei

Oi

Nextel Brasil

CTBC/Algar Telecom

Sercomtel Celular

Vodafone Brazil/ARQIA

Embratel

Ericsson

Google

GVT

Universo Online (UOL)

Intelig

Neovia

Eletropaulo Telecom

Copel

BuscaPo

Global Crossing

Star One

TelesatBrasil

Hispamar

Telebras

Intelig.

