Zambia Telecoms Industry Report 2024: Zambia has two MNOs Launch 5G Services, 2024's Bdget Geared to Helping Develop the ICT Sector

Zambia has two MNOs launch 5G services



Following elections held in August 2021, the new government immediately established a Ministry of Technology and Science to promote the use of ICT in developing economic growth and social inclusion. This focus on ICT, and on telecoms in particular, has been central to government strategies for some years.

As part of the Smart Zambia initiative, investment has been made in data centres, a computer assembly plant, ICT training centres, and a Smart Education program. These efforts have been combined with the extension of broadband access and improved connectivity to international submarine cables. In turn, this has resulted in a considerable reduction in fixed-line and mobile access pricing for end-users.



Following the allocation of additional spectrum in mid-2022, MTN Zambia launched 5G services in November 2022, followed by Airtel Zambia in July 2023. While these services have a limited reach, the government has looked to close down GSM networks during 2024 and allow the refarming of spectrum for 5G use. This will go some way to delivering the universal internet coverage which forms part of the government's ICT strategy and ambitions for a digital economy transformation.



Key Developments:

Zambia's 2024 budget geared to helping develop the ICT sector.

Government aiming to phase out GSM and ensure all mobile infrastructure is LTE-enabled.

Starlink launches commercial satellite broadband services covering all of Zambia.

MTN Zambia and Airtel Zambia launch limited 5G services.

Government proposes m-money levy in the 2024 national budget.

Paratus Zambia and Meta complete a 900km open access metro fibre network covering ten cities in Zambia.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Telecommunications Act 1994

ICT Policies

ICT Act 2009

Regulatory Framework 2017

Telecom sector liberalisation

International gateways

Licensing

New unified licensing regime 2009

Universal Access Fund (UAF)

Infrastructure sharing

Privatisation

Quality of Service (QoS)

Converged licensing

Mobile network developments

SIM card registration

Spectrum auctions

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Roaming

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile data

SMS

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Other infrastructure developments

Major mobile operators

Airtel Zambia (formerly Zain/Celtel, Zamcell)

MTN Zambia

Zamtel Mobile (formerly Cell Z)

Vodafone Zambia

UZI Zambia

Zedmobile

Mobile content and applications

M-commerce

M-payment and m-banking

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Public internet access locations

Community telecentres

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Leased lines

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

Zamtel

CDMA2000 wireless local loop (WLL)

ZESCO

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT)

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

National backbone networks

Data centres

International infrastructure

Terrestrial cables

Submarine cables

Satellite

Digital economy

E-health

E-learning

E-government

E-banking

Companies Featured

Zambia Telecommunications (Zamtel, LAP Green)

MTN Zambia

Bharti Airtel

Cell Z (Zamtel)

ZamNet

Coppernet Solutions

UUNet Zambia

Microlink Technologies

AfriConnect

Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO)

Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC)

Comium

