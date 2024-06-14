Zambia Telecoms Industry Report 2024: Zambia has two MNOs Launch 5G Services, 2024's Bdget Geared to Helping Develop the ICT Sector

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zambia Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Zambia has two MNOs launch 5G services
Following elections held in August 2021, the new government immediately established a Ministry of Technology and Science to promote the use of ICT in developing economic growth and social inclusion. This focus on ICT, and on telecoms in particular, has been central to government strategies for some years.
As part of the Smart Zambia initiative, investment has been made in data centres, a computer assembly plant, ICT training centres, and a Smart Education program. These efforts have been combined with the extension of broadband access and improved connectivity to international submarine cables. In turn, this has resulted in a considerable reduction in fixed-line and mobile access pricing for end-users.
Following the allocation of additional spectrum in mid-2022, MTN Zambia launched 5G services in November 2022, followed by Airtel Zambia in July 2023. While these services have a limited reach, the government has looked to close down GSM networks during 2024 and allow the refarming of spectrum for 5G use. This will go some way to delivering the universal internet coverage which forms part of the government's ICT strategy and ambitions for a digital economy transformation.
Key Developments:
- Zambia's 2024 budget geared to helping develop the ICT sector.
- Government aiming to phase out GSM and ensure all mobile infrastructure is LTE-enabled.
- Starlink launches commercial satellite broadband services covering all of Zambia.
- MTN Zambia and Airtel Zambia launch limited 5G services.
- Government proposes m-money levy in the 2024 national budget.
- Paratus Zambia and Meta complete a 900km open access metro fibre network covering ten cities in Zambia.
- Report update includes the regulator's market updates to June 2023, operator data to Q3 2023, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
- Regional Africa Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Telecommunications Act 1994
- ICT Policies
- ICT Act 2009
- Regulatory Framework 2017
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- International gateways
- Licensing
- New unified licensing regime 2009
- Universal Access Fund (UAF)
- Infrastructure sharing
- Privatisation
- Quality of Service (QoS)
- Converged licensing
Mobile network developments
- SIM card registration
- Spectrum auctions
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Roaming
- Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile data
- SMS
Mobile broadband
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
Major mobile operators
- Airtel Zambia (formerly Zain/Celtel, Zamcell)
- MTN Zambia
- Zamtel Mobile (formerly Cell Z)
- Vodafone Zambia
- UZI Zambia
- Zedmobile
Mobile content and applications
- M-commerce
- M-payment and m-banking
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Public internet access locations
- Community telecentres
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Leased lines
- Other fixed broadband services
Fixed network operators
- Zamtel
- CDMA2000 wireless local loop (WLL)
- ZESCO
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT)
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- National backbone networks
Data centres
- International infrastructure
- Terrestrial cables
- Submarine cables
- Satellite
Digital economy
- E-health
- E-learning
- E-government
- E-banking
Companies Featured
- Zambia Telecommunications (Zamtel, LAP Green)
- MTN Zambia
- Bharti Airtel
- Cell Z (Zamtel)
- ZamNet
- Coppernet Solutions
- UUNet Zambia
- Microlink Technologies
- AfriConnect
- Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO)
- Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC)
- Comium
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ce48n2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.