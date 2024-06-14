Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2030 - Rising Focus on Development of Non-Invasive, Hand-Held, and Digital Technologies

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market by Technology (Hemoglobin Electrophoresis, High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Point-of-Care Tests), Age Group (Adult Screening, Newborn Screening, Years 1 to 25), Sector - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market was estimated at USD 943.95 million in 2023, USD 1,070.69 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.51% to reach USD 2,293.22 million by 2030.

This research report offers invaluable insights into various crucial aspects of the Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market:

Market Penetration: This section thoroughly overviews the current market landscape, incorporating detailed data from key industry players. Market Development: The report examines potential growth prospects in emerging markets and assesses expansion opportunities in mature segments. Market Diversification: This includes detailed information on recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent industry developments, and strategic investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape is conducted, covering market share, strategic approaches, product range, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent analysis, technology developments, and advancements in the manufacturing capabilities of leading market players. Product Development & Innovation: This section offers insights into upcoming technologies, research and development efforts, and notable advancements in product innovation.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current market size and projected growth? Which products, segments, applications, and regions offer promising investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks? What is the market share and positioning of the leading vendors? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities do vendors in the market consider when deciding to enter or exit?





The increasing prevalence of sickle cell anemia across the globe driving the adoption of testing & screening solutions. In addition, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies supports greater access to and adoption of testing and screening services. However, the high cost of genetic testing and limited reimbursement policies can impede market growth, particularly in low-income countries. Furthermore, innovations in molecular diagnostics and high-throughput screening methods are streamlining the testing process, increasing its accuracy, and reducing turnaround times.



Regional Insights



In the American region, there is a high consumer need for accurate and early diagnosis, as well as routine screening. This is reflected in established newborn screening programs and initiatives such as the Sickle Cell Disease Newborn Screening Program by the CDC. Customer purchasing behavior in these regions is influenced by healthcare insurance policies and coverage for genetic testing. The awareness and screening for sickle cell anemia vary across EU countries. Countries in the European region, where the disease is more prevalent, have more robust screening programs. The European Hematology Association is one organization actively engaging in research.



The EU consumer purchasing behavior for SCA testing is motivated by healthcare regulations and the availability of national health services. The sickle cell anemia testing and screening market in Africa is significant due to the high prevalence of the disease. There is a growing demand for affordable and available testing options for SCA. Sickle cell anemia is slightly prevalent in East Asian countries such as Japan and China, corresponding to India, where it remains a public health concern. In India, SCA screening is incorporated into broader health initiatives, particularly in tribal regions. Consumer needs in the Asia Pacific region vary, but there is increasing awareness about genetic diseases and the benefits of early testing.



Market Trends by Segment

Technology: Ongoing advancements hemoglobin electrophoresis for initial screening particularly in newborns

Sector: Corporate labs are at the forefront of innovation and technology to provide comprehensive services

Industry Insights

Market Dynamics

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

FPNV Positioning Matrix

Market Share Analysis

Strategy Analysis and Recommendations

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anamol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Atlas Medical GmbH

Bio Lab Diagnostics (I) Private Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biomedomics Inc.

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Calibre Scientific, Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Edvotek Inc.

Hemex Health

HiMedia Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Maternova Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

PicnicHealth

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Silver Lake Research Corporation

Streck, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ulta Lab Tests, LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Recent Developments

USD 3 million awarded to study repurposing of blood pressure drug for SCD

Mylab introduces indigenous Point-of-care, Rapid Sickle Cell Anemia Test

Lord's Mark Industries, IIT-Bombay partner to advance sickle cell testing in India

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1070.69 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2293.22 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease Worldwide Ongoing Government Initiatives to Support the Diagnosis Significant Use of High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Testing for Sickle Cell

Restraints Diagnostic & Treatment Issues Associated with Sickle Cell Anemia

Opportunities Developing a Deep Learning Framework Designed to Perform Automated Screening of Sickle Cell Anemia Rising Focus on Development of Non-Invasive, Hand-Held, and Digital Technologies

Challenges Clinical Heterogeneity and Complications Associated with SCD Lack of Resources and Skilled Clinical Laboratory Workforce Shortages



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx0lei

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment