Africa Malaria Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Adaptation of the "Zero Malaria" Agenda to Bolster Growth with Increased Initiatives by Market Players and Private Investors

The Africa malaria diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach USD 498.12 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.60% from 2024 to 2030

The market growth is attributed to the high burden of malaria in the region, driving the demand for effective diagnostic tools. Government initiatives and funding for control programs also play a significant role. The introduction of innovative and more accurate diagnostic technologies, as well as efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and access to diagnostic services, are driving market growth. In addition, partnerships between governments, NGOs, and international organizations are promoting the adoption of diagnostic tests, further fueling market growth.







Malaria, being endemic to Africa, necessitates the development of translational campaigns and strategies by the government to resonate with citizens and achieve malaria elimination. The African Union's (AU) "Zero Malaria Starts With Me" campaign exemplifies this approach. It is a grassroots campaign that mobilizes community members to personalize prevention and increase awareness.

A crucial aspect is the encouragement of political prioritization of malaria elimination by countries significantly affected, as political leaders play a pivotal role in government policies, decisions, and budgets. The campaign also engages private businesses to contribute resources and provide support to malaria elimination efforts. Launched in Senegal in 2014, the campaign gained traction, leading to its adoption by other African countries in July 2018.

This adaptation of the "zero malaria" agenda to local contexts demonstrates African countries' commitment to achieving maximum impact. The campaign has evolved from a national strategy to a pan-African movement, fostering political engagement, private sector involvement, and community participation in malaria elimination goals. In less than a decade since its inception, various African countries have implemented practical actions and strategies to drive progress toward elimination.



The significant burden of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa necessitates a substantial effort to eliminate the disease. A global response to combat malaria, involving organizations such as WHO, the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Bank, led to the establishment of the Roll Back Malaria (RBM) partnership in 1998. Collaborating with WHO's Global Technical Strategy (GTS) for Malaria 2016-2030, the RBM partnership aims to reduce the incidence and mortality of malaria by 90% by 2030 compared to 2015 levels. The GTS aims to certify 35 countries as malaria-free and prevent the re-establishment of malaria in these countries within the designated period.



The rising demand for Point-Of-Care (POC) diagnostics for malaria in Africa highlights the critical need for rapid and accurate diagnosis to combat the disease effectively. The current standard diagnostic method, the thick drop technique, is simple and cost-effective but often yields inaccurate results, especially in cases of mixed infections or low parasitemia.

Although PCR-based tests offer improved accuracy, their requirement for large and sensitive equipment makes them unsuitable for POC settings. To address these challenges, there has been a surge in the development of POC diagnostic tests for malaria, leveraging molecular methods and innovative strategies. These advancements, including new platforms, miniaturization techniques, and multiplexing capabilities, hold significant promise for enhancing disease diagnostics by enabling fast and accurate detection, even in remote areas where access to healthcare infrastructure is limited.



Africa Malaria Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Rapid diagnostic tests dominated the technology segment in 2023 and are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the affordability, ease of use, and ability to deliver quick results without the need for specialized equipment or skilled personnel

The microscopy segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Microscopy is a well-established technique that provides reliable results when performed by skilled technicians. Despite the emergence of rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and molecular diagnostics, microscopy remains the gold standard for malaria diagnosis in many settings

The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the end-use segment in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The development of innovative diagnostic technologies, such as highly sensitive and specific RDTs, has contributed to market growth

Nigeria dominated the market in 2023 owing to factors such as favorable government initiatives

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $418.32 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $498.12 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Africa





