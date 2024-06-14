Mental Health Software Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030 - Advanced Digital Technologies to Create New Possibilities for Access and Opportunities

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mental Health Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mental Health Software is estimated at US$3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mental Health Software segment, which is expected to reach US$6.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13%. The Mental Health Support Services segment is also set to grow at 11.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.1% CAGR to reach $579.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Mental Health Software Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Mental Health Software Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Advanced Data Systems Corporation (ADS), and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|494
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Mental Health Software: A Prelude
- Key Benefits of Mental Health Software
- An Insight into Mental Health Prevalence and Addressal
- Select Mental Health Stats Worldwide
- Global Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders by Type
- Challenges Remain
- Advanced Technologies to Create New Possibilities for Mental Healthcare in the Future
- Covid-19 Drives Investment, Bestows Mainstream Status to Mental Health
- Start-ups Follow Unusual Routes to Deliver Mental Health Services
- Select Startups in Digital Mental Healthcare Space
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Innovation Push Mental Health Software as New Frontier in Access to Mental Health Support
- Transforming Mental Healthcare
- Technologies Exuding Potential to Transform Mental Health Space
- Mental Healthcare Emerges as a Key Beneficiary of Big Data Phenomenon
- Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role
- Virtual Reality (VR) Makes Mental Health Therapy More Productive
- Technology-Driven Boost for Mental Health Software
- Remote Access and Low Costs Widen Adoption of Cloud based Mental Health Solutions
- Growing Use of EHR in Behavioral Health Organization to Drive Growth
- EMR Software Features Essential for Mental Health Professionals
- Key Technologies Likely to Impact Next-Generation EHRs
- Value-based care Model Drives Integrated Physical Health and Behavioral Health Care
- Rise in Focus on Mental Health Wellness in Workspace Drives Adoption of Mental Health Platforms
- Major Causes of Stress in the Workplace
- COVID-19 Pandemic Amplifies Work Related Stress
- Artificial Intelligence to Stir Next Wave of Growth in Healthcare IT
- Pandemic Reinforces the Power of AI in Mental Health Services Delivery
- AI- and ML-enabled Research for Geriatric Mental Health Research
- Payer-Provider Healthcare Sector See Significant Changes
- SMI Patient Population Impacted by Deficiency in Outpatient Management Programs Offer Opportunities
- Efforts to Address Opiate and Substance Use Disorder
- Mobile Mental Healthcare Apps Come to the Fore
- TeleHealth Evolves as a Useful Tool to Improve Accessibility to Mental Health Care
- Telehealth Holds Potential to Improve Pediatric Mental Health Referrals
- Behavioral Health in the Limelight as Substance Use Disorder Rise
- Aligning Insurance Financing Systems with Outcomes
- Schools Increasingly Realize the use of Behavioral Health Software for Streamlining Mental Health Services
- Integration of New Technologies with Existing Treatment Modalities Increases Providers' Productivity
- Increased Healthcare Spending to Drive Sales of Behavioral/Mental Health Software
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 143 Featured)
- Cerner Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Advanced Data Systems Corporation (ADS)
- Drchrono, Inc.
- Compulink Healthcare Solutions
- Core Solutions, Inc.
- Compliancy Group
- BestNotes
- CareVoyant Inc.
- AdvancedMD, Inc.USA
- Alleva
- EnSoftek, Inc.
- EMR-BEAR
- eHana
- Adracare
