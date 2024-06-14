Mental Health Software Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030 - Advanced Digital Technologies to Create New Possibilities for Access and Opportunities

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mental Health Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mental Health Software is estimated at US$3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mental Health Software segment, which is expected to reach US$6.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13%. The Mental Health Support Services segment is also set to grow at 11.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.1% CAGR to reach $579.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Mental Health Software: A Prelude

Key Benefits of Mental Health Software

An Insight into Mental Health Prevalence and Addressal

Select Mental Health Stats Worldwide

Global Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders by Type

Challenges Remain

Advanced Technologies to Create New Possibilities for Mental Healthcare in the Future

Covid-19 Drives Investment, Bestows Mainstream Status to Mental Health

Start-ups Follow Unusual Routes to Deliver Mental Health Services

Select Startups in Digital Mental Healthcare Space

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Innovation Push Mental Health Software as New Frontier in Access to Mental Health Support

Transforming Mental Healthcare

Technologies Exuding Potential to Transform Mental Health Space

Mental Healthcare Emerges as a Key Beneficiary of Big Data Phenomenon

Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role

Virtual Reality (VR) Makes Mental Health Therapy More Productive

Technology-Driven Boost for Mental Health Software

Remote Access and Low Costs Widen Adoption of Cloud based Mental Health Solutions

Growing Use of EHR in Behavioral Health Organization to Drive Growth

EMR Software Features Essential for Mental Health Professionals

Key Technologies Likely to Impact Next-Generation EHRs

Value-based care Model Drives Integrated Physical Health and Behavioral Health Care

Rise in Focus on Mental Health Wellness in Workspace Drives Adoption of Mental Health Platforms

Major Causes of Stress in the Workplace

COVID-19 Pandemic Amplifies Work Related Stress

Artificial Intelligence to Stir Next Wave of Growth in Healthcare IT

Pandemic Reinforces the Power of AI in Mental Health Services Delivery

AI- and ML-enabled Research for Geriatric Mental Health Research

Payer-Provider Healthcare Sector See Significant Changes

SMI Patient Population Impacted by Deficiency in Outpatient Management Programs Offer Opportunities

Efforts to Address Opiate and Substance Use Disorder

Mobile Mental Healthcare Apps Come to the Fore

TeleHealth Evolves as a Useful Tool to Improve Accessibility to Mental Health Care

Telehealth Holds Potential to Improve Pediatric Mental Health Referrals

Behavioral Health in the Limelight as Substance Use Disorder Rise

Aligning Insurance Financing Systems with Outcomes

Schools Increasingly Realize the use of Behavioral Health Software for Streamlining Mental Health Services

Integration of New Technologies with Existing Treatment Modalities Increases Providers' Productivity

Increased Healthcare Spending to Drive Sales of Behavioral/Mental Health Software

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

