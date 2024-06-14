Shandong (Dong'e) Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Tourism Experience Week Held in Liaocheng City

LIAOCHENG, China, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 4-10, the Shandong (Dong'e) Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Tourism Experience Week took place in Dong'e County, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province. The event featured a variety of activities, including pulse diagnosis and consultations by renowned traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, tasting traditional Chinese herbal teas for health, watching acrobatic performances, and exploring the centuries-old culture of gelatin and mugwort. This week-long event provided residents, tourists, and attendees with a close-up look at traditional Chinese medicine culture. Participants were able to appreciate the unique charm of health tourism through art performances, intangible cultural heritage displays, tourism sightseeing, folk customs experiences, and more.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This event was themed "Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture, and Sharing a Better Life Together", co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Shandong Province, the Health Commission of Shandong Province (Shandong Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine), and the CPC Liaocheng Municipal Committee and Liaocheng Municipal People's Government.

Throughout the week-long event, Liaocheng City meticulously organized various activities such as traditional Chinese medicine health preservation, medical consultations, specialty treatments, acrobatic performances, and the Yellow River Cultural Music Festival, with a view to further enhancing the brand of Dong'e as a destination for health and wellness tourism.

Additionally, focusing on the "New Three Treasures of Liaocheng" and spa health resources, Liaocheng City launched eight premium tourism routes under the theme "The Covenant of Two Rivers, Health and Wellness in Liaocheng", including a leisure and wellness tour of the "Wellness Water City", a scenic tour featuring Ejiao health benefits, a culinary journey of Linqing Canal delicacies, a cultural exploration of the epic tales in Yanggu County, a lingzhi health retreat in Guanzhou, an ecotourism trip to Gaotang known for calligraphy and painting, a rural relaxation getaway with fragrant fruits, and a self-driving retreat for wellness living.

During the event, the Shandong Province Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Inheritance and Development Symposium, as well as the Action Plan for the Integrated Development of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry Chain and the Salon for the High-quality Development of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry, took place simultaneously, aiming to boost the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese medicine culture, cooperative development of the traditional Chinese medicine industry chain, and high-quality development of traditional Chinese medicine.

Source: Liaocheng Municipal People's Government